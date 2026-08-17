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Anthropic CEO’s wife pitched Epstein for porn firm cash
Pitch came AFTER Epstein went to prison for sex crimes
  The Capitalist
England is much better when you get away from "Londonistan"
...and because civilization requires standards, this week’s cocktail is the mint julep
  The Capitalist
Combat Vet: The "War on Terror" memorial forgot what War Memorials are for
What will this monument mean once all those who served or lost someone in this war are gone?
  The Capitalist
American Professors Break 110-Year Precedent for Abdul El-Sayed
They concluded that “defense alone” would not be sufficient for them anymore
  Brooke Brandtjen
Bill Gates daughter busted over alleged unearned commissions scam
Selena Gomez sued by investors: She promised 500 million followers, delivered nothing
  The Capitalist
SpaceX soars, Short sellers flee, and Domino's has a new pizza
Why smart money is hunting Bugatti Veyrons now
  The Capitalist
With Trump and Delcy, Venezuela Prepares to Unleash The Silicon Valley of Crude
The loud hum of Venezuelan oil fields is the most underreported economic story in the Western Hemisphere. It traces back directly to President Trump's…
  The Capitalist Staff
The Left is acting like they never supported their own woke policies - Here's why
"Woke 1 was crazy..."
  Julio Rosas
Trump Sanctions win: USA sells captured Venezuela oil tankers for scrap
Bank of America just launched a $250 billion AI & energy infrastructure blitz
  The Capitalist
OpenAI loses another Altman insider before the IPO
Polymarket cleans house with Wall Street and FBI talent
  The Capitalist
Huge MAHA win as Trump signs order slashing childhood vaccines
Florida’s savage billboard: Mamdani is our economic hero
  The Capitalist
El-Sayed’s Sinister Ties to Terrorist and Socialist Groups
Hasan Piker, AOC and it gets worse from there...
  Brooke Brandtjen
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