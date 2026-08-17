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Anthropic CEO’s wife pitched Epstein for porn firm cash
Pitch came AFTER Epstein went to prison for sex crimes
2 hrs ago
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The Capitalist
57
1
England is much better when you get away from "Londonistan"
...and because civilization requires standards, this week’s cocktail is the mint julep
22 hrs ago
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The Capitalist
102
2
2
Combat Vet: The "War on Terror" memorial forgot what War Memorials are for
What will this monument mean once all those who served or lost someone in this war are gone?
Aug 15
•
The Capitalist
179
2
1
American Professors Break 110-Year Precedent for Abdul El-Sayed
They concluded that “defense alone” would not be sufficient for them anymore
Aug 14
•
Brooke Brandtjen
168
19
6
Bill Gates daughter busted over alleged unearned commissions scam
Selena Gomez sued by investors: She promised 500 million followers, delivered nothing
Aug 14
•
The Capitalist
175
4
2
SpaceX soars, Short sellers flee, and Domino's has a new pizza
Why smart money is hunting Bugatti Veyrons now
Aug 13
•
The Capitalist
181
1
With Trump and Delcy, Venezuela Prepares to Unleash The Silicon Valley of Crude
The loud hum of Venezuelan oil fields is the most underreported economic story in the Western Hemisphere. It traces back directly to President Trump's…
Aug 12
•
The Capitalist Staff
251
9
6
The Left is acting like they never supported their own woke policies - Here's why
"Woke 1 was crazy..."
Aug 12
•
Julio Rosas
174
6
2
Trump Sanctions win: USA sells captured Venezuela oil tankers for scrap
Bank of America just launched a $250 billion AI & energy infrastructure blitz
Aug 12
•
The Capitalist
123
1
2
OpenAI loses another Altman insider before the IPO
Polymarket cleans house with Wall Street and FBI talent
Aug 11
•
The Capitalist
233
1
Huge MAHA win as Trump signs order slashing childhood vaccines
Florida’s savage billboard: Mamdani is our economic hero
Aug 11
•
The Capitalist
197
1
2
El-Sayed’s Sinister Ties to Terrorist and Socialist Groups
Hasan Piker, AOC and it gets worse from there...
Aug 10
•
Brooke Brandtjen
177
10
8
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