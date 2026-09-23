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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
6h

Everyday they find something new to whine about. These people are absolutely clueless. California faces a multitude of problems and Palm Trees are not the cause.

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Lisa Kidwell's avatar
Lisa Kidwell
6h

"Streets for All"... sounds eerily like "Sanctuary for all" as stated repeatedly on The Walking Dead.

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