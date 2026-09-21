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“Alright, kids. I read the tape. One verdict each. Don’t make me repeat myself.”

Cantor Fitzgerald just priced Securitize like Wall Street’s onchain toll booth

Cantor Fitzgerald slapped an Overweight and a $21.20 target on Securitize, calling 95% upside from Friday’s $10.86 close. The stock jumped 9.4% on the note after the SEC’s Thursday rule let limited U.S. tokenized stocks trade. $5 billion onchain today. $319 trillion still sitting in the old vault. That’s not a product. That’s a land grab.

Winners? Securitize, Cantor’s clients who get the regulated full stack, and whoever owns the rails when stocks start settling like crypto.

Losers? Unregulated tokenization shops and transfer-agent fossils. If the world wants one roof for issue, register, custody, distribute, and trade, the cowboys get boxed out.

Next? Watch volume under that temporary SEC rule. If tokenized names actually trade, $21.20 is the opening bid, not the dream. If it’s theater, this $1.8 billion toy snaps back.

Gacetta said tokenization is the biggest financial-infrastructure overhaul in a century and Securitize covers the whole lifecycle. Cute line. The only number that matters is 0.01% of $319 trillion already onchain. That’s greenfield. Just don’t confuse a $21 target on a money-losing $14 million-revenue shop with a done deal. Rails first. Revenue later.

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Bitcoin cleared $85k because Congress failed and the SEC refused to wait

Bitcoin punched through $85,375.50, up 6.03%, the first print above $85k since January. The Clarity Act died in the Senate last week. Michael Saylor called the corpse a win. Strategy bought $75.7 million of coin and $174 million of its own preferred. Thursday the SEC green-lit limited tokenized-stock trading anyway.

Winners? Saylor, Strategy, Coinbase, Robinhood, Circle, and Fidelity’s FBTC inflows. Anyone long bitcoin above the $80,500 corporate-treasury cost basis just got paid.

Losers? Community banks that killed stablecoin holding rewards and still lost the tape. Shorts who ate $740 million of liquidations. Senate Democrats who handed the narrative to Atkins.

Next? Spot ETF cost basis sits at $85,638. Clear it and the magnet is the mid-January $97k high. Fed speak is the only near-term landmine this week.

On Sep. 3 in “Atkins just paved the Crypto onshore path Gensler spent four years blocking,” I said if Congress stalls, Atkins moves anyway. He did. On Aug. 20 in “Trump’s crypto team writes the rules while Congress stalls,” I said executive action fills the vacuum. Bitcoin just collected both bets in cash.

Muse just handed Zuck the receipt Wall Street demanded

Meta ripped about 12% to $744 Monday after Muse parked itself at No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. App Store. Wells Fargo jacked the target from $640 to $796 two days before Connect. Two weeks after the Sept. 8 launch the agent is booking dinners and arguing with merchants. Capex skeptics just got their faces ripped off.

Winners? Zuckerberg, META holders, and every shop selling him silicon and power. The $145 billion spend finally has a consumer product people actually tap.

Losers? OpenAI, Anthropic, and every analyst who called Muse vapor. Three billion daily users plus cheap in-house models is a distribution nuke they cannot match.

Next? Wednesday’s Connect is the exam. Retention, paid-tier conversion, and any glasses hook decide if $796 is the floor or the fade. No product metrics, no mercy.

I called this on Jul 10 when I said the monetization plan would shove it toward $700 fast. It cleared $744 today. The bears who treated capex like a crime just funded the longs’ vacation.

Lisa Su just kicked AMD through the $1 trillion door

AMD briefly cleared a $1 trillion market cap for the first time and the tape didn’t blink. Shares ripped to $613.92, up about 9% Monday and 24% in five sessions, after a year that already delivered more than 180%. This is the AI hardware trade coming back from the dead. Lisa Su is no longer selling chips. She’s selling the whole damn rack.

Winners? AMD holders, Lisa Su, and every SOX name that survived the summer flush. Intel tagging along +11% is the tell that inference CPUs still print cash.

Losers? Anyone still short the “AI capex hangover” story. Nvidia’s $5.4 trillion throne is safe, but the monopoly premium just got a $1 trillion rival.

Next? Money chases systems, not slideshows. Su guided data-center sales to double in 2027. If Connect-week Muse demand stays hot, this breakout doesn’t fade.

I flagged the setup when SOX kissed 11,950 and I said defend that floor or get carried out. The bounce is here, SOX ~12,366. Micron already crashed the $1 trillion party. AMD just RSVP’d.

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Grail rips 35% after the FDA staff stopped hunting for a kill shot

Grail detonated about 35% to roughly $110 after FDA staff posted briefing docs that refused to bury Galleri. No major concerns on accuracy. No major concerns on safety. Wednesday’s advisory panel still has to vote, but the staff just took the easy “this thing is junk” argument off the table. That’s why the stock went vertical.

Winners? Grail longs who bought the February UK-trial wreckage. Piper Sandler’s David Westenberg called the docs constructive and expects a favorable vote.

Losers? Skeptics who treated one messy UK trial as a death certificate. Also every payer still pretending a 50-cancer blood test isn’t coming for coverage rules.

Next? Wednesday’s panel is the real tell. Staff already waved through performance and safety. The fight is whether they can call it “early detection.”

Galleri already booked $136.8 million in 2025 U.S. sales as a lab test nobody’s insurer wants to touch. FDA ink turns that into Medicare scale. The UK miss crushed this name more than 20% since February. Today’s rip prices the chance Washington just blinked. Don’t confuse a staff memo with approval. Don’t fade a 35% bid either.

Trump priced Canadian potash on Truth Social and the fertilizer tape folded

Trump posted before 11 a.m. that Washington is working a massive Belarus potash deal priced substantially less than Canada. Nutrien, Mosaic, CF Industries, and Intrepid Potash all hit session lows. Canada still supplies about 80% of U.S. farm potash. Lukashenko already said 2026 tonnes are spoken for. This is a trade-war headline, not a cargo at the dock.

Winners? U.S. farmers if a real discount cargo ever lands. Trump gets a club to swing at Ottawa. Lukashenko gets another photo after the March sanctions lift.

Losers? Nutrien, Mosaic, and Intrepid. Saskatchewan just became a political hostage. CF got tagged even though it sells nitrogen, not potash.

Next? Demand a price, a volume, and a port that is not Klaipeda under EU sanctions. No contract means this dip is a rumor tax. Watch the bounce.

The Street sold first, which is what you do when a President marks your commodity on social media. Then the names bounced because nobody produced terms. Nutrien’s own math: every $25 a tonne in potash is $280 million of EBITDA. Until Minsk names a vessel, this is noise with a 4% drawdown stapled to it.

Greenland’s security pact juiced the junior miners before a single shovel moved

Monday treated a Friday security pact like a mining permit. Critical Metals ripped 37.5% to $9.22. Greenland Energy jumped as much as 159%. Greenland Mines printed a double. The deal is military basing, adversary lockout, and a UNGA signature this week. Tanbreez still does not pour first ore until late 2028.

Winners? CRML, GLND, and GRML holders who sell this spike. Defense contractors who actually pour concrete. Western rare-earth longs trading the China-hedge headline.

Losers? Late money buying a 2029 concentrate story at Monday’s print. China keeps the processing monopoly. Greenland Energy already got warned for landing kit without permission.

Next? Sign the text at UNGA. Then watch for offtake, Pentagon money, or a real permit. REMX already gave back about 40% from the June peak.

Tanbreez holds about 45 million metric tons and 27% heavy rare earths. That is a real deposit. It is also a late-2028 science project. The West needed these metals yesterday. A Truth Social FOREVER post does not move a tonne of concentrate. Take the rip. Do not marry the junior.

That’s the tape.

Securitize is a toll booth with a $21 dream attached. Bitcoin collected the Atkins call in cash. Muse is the receipt. AMD is the club. Grail is a bet on Wednesday. Belarus potash is a rumor with a drawdown. Greenland is a 2028 science project wearing a 37% costume.

Now get back to work.

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