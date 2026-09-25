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Len's avatar
Len
4h

Iran has to be told —- time is up !! No more delays period !! And take over Hormuz now !!

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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
40m

I would imagine Trump already knows what Iran will do before they do. He will see right through their subterfuge and lies.

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