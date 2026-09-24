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Amazon locked Muse out of checkout and called it terms of service

Muse shot to No. 1 on Apple’s App Store, eclipsed ChatGPT, and shoved Meta more than 20% in two weeks. Zuckerberg called it the “centerpiece” and “personal superintelligence” for billions. Amazon blocked Muse purchases as a terms-of-service hit same move they used on Perplexity, OpenAI, and Google. Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, and Wayfair signed up anyway.

Winners? META, Shopify and Stripe rails, and the retailers who would rather be the aisle than the mall Amazon owns. Cantor’s line is right: Meta is racing.

Losers? Amazon’s walled checkout, plus Schwab, LPL, Booking, and Expedia the middlemen the agent just walked around. The privacy tab printed up to $17 billion.

Next? Connect tries to move Muse from app spike to platform. Mizuho wants Muse-on-glasses as the consumer use case. If Amazon holds the blockade, the agent routes through Walmart.

I called $700 in Meta bulls are back and they just shoved this stock 6% higher on AI firepower. Hit. Sep 21 already had Muse at about $744 into Connect, Wells at $796. Meta’s kid privacy trial said settlement looks likely. Tape printed up to $17 billion. Amazon can guard the cart. Not the agent.

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The dollar parked at a two-month high and the 5-year just screamed 2007

The dollar clung to a two-month high at 101.1 after a hot PMI and a weak five-year auction shoved those notes through 5% for the first time since 2007. Euro $1.1378, a two-month low. Sterling $1.3231, a three-month nadir. Barr flagged more hikes. FedWatch now prices a nearly 70% October tightening, up from 50% last week.

Winners? Dollar longs, money-market funds, and anyone sitting in cash-like duration while five-years clear 5%. Relative U.S. growth is still the bid.

Losers? Euro, sterling, yen at 157.9, and every importer who priced a dovish Fed. Weak five-year demand just taxed the curve.

Next? October hike goes live if oil stays bid after Iran’s “never surrender” and Trump’s diesel export ban. Watch the next coupon auction.

This is not a dead-cat bounce. Hot manufacturing, a 70% October hike, and oil up nearly 4% Wednesday is the overheating tape I flagged in Bessent’s boom is real and the press is still asleep. The Sep 14-15 pack already had the 10-year at 5%. Five-years just joined. Own the currency. Fade the cut choir

Hyundai is about to outsell Ford because Detroit forgot how to build a hybrid

Cox says Hyundai will print 511,421 units in Q3, up 6.5%, against Ford at 504,172, down 7.1% — first time Hyundai outsells Ford in a quarter. That puts Seoul third behind GM and Toyota. Gas is $4.48. GM’s hybrid is a Corvette. Ford’s are a Maverick and an F-150. Cox raised 2026 about 2% to 16.1 million.

Winners? Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Toyota at 642,707, up 2.2%, now within 121,100 of GM’s 671,706. Hybrids are eating $4.48 gasoline for lunch.

Losers? Ford after two supplier fires, GM down 5.2% to 671,706, and Detroit’s V8 swagger. The Sep 17 pack already flagged those Gen 6 Silverado and Sierra V8s.

Next? Toyota can steal the annual crown for only the second time since 2021 if the hybrid gap stays open into Q4. Watch F-Series recovery.

Muñoz says beating Ford “isn’t a goal.” The scoreboard does not care. Cox just called Detroit’s product choices “interesting” after they put V8s back in the Silverado and Sierra while $4.48 gas paid Hyundai’s invoice. I flagged those Gen 6 V8s on the Sep 17 tape. Build the hybrid or lose the lot.

Zuck wants $1,299 for VR glasses that still need a puck in your pocket

Connect handed you the hardware sequel. Meta VR Glasses at $1,299, spring 2027 — slimmer than Quest, first VR box since the $299 Quest 3S in 2024. Compute and battery sit in an external Qualcomm puck. Eye and hand tracking, no controllers. Muse Charm talks to the agent without unlocking a phone. Holiday ship. No price.

Winners? Qualcomm inside the puck, and Muse if the glasses become the interface Mizuho called the clearest consumer AI use case yet.

Losers? Anyone who thought the metaverse died. Also the $299 Quest buyer who just learned the next pair costs $1,299 and still needs a brick in the pocket.

Next? Charm ships for the holidays if they finish “laying out the components.” Glasses are a spring 2027 SKU. Downloads were the teaser. Wear time is the print.

This is the ship-while-they-preach tape I called in The AI Extinction Circus is in town. Amodei and Altman want a slowdown. Zuckerberg put a $1,299 pair of glasses and a talking pendant on the table. Hardware is how he turns Muse from an App Store spike into a daily habit.

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Cracker Barrel is selling the land to pay the tab after the rebrand hangover

Deno, CEO since August after Masino’s rebrand blew up, is upgrading chicken, hamburger, and steak because dinner is “the biggest opportunity.” He sold 26 company-owned stores in a sale-leaseback for about $77 million, paid the $150 million 0.625% converts that matured in June, and cut debt to $337.2 million, $147.4 million below last year. Average check is about $16. Low-income guests still pinched.

Winners? Lenders. Debt is $147.4 million lighter. Deno’s “fewer things better” pitch beats another logo. The $16 check still works for squeezed wallets.

Losers? The old real-estate stack, and Masino’s $700 million overhaul that yanked the Old Timer then put it back. Low-income traffic is still the soft spot.

Next? Food quality has to show up in traffic before the next sale-leaseback looks like a business plan. Fuel surcharges already sit in the FY27 outlook.

I flagged this endgame in Cracker Barrel’s “Bud Light” disaster just got a whole lot worse when I said the attraction was “liquidation of the real estate on which many CB stores sit.” The 26-roof, $77 million sale-leaseback is that call on the tape. Cracker Barrel’s woke hangover disaster continues already had the customers walking. Deno is flipping steaks and dirt. That’s the clean-up, not the all-clear.

That’s the tape

Dollar owns the bid and the 5-year just joined the 10-year above 5%. Muse owns the download and Amazon owns the blockade. Hyundai owns the lot Detroit left empty. Zuck will try to hang a $1,299 pair of glasses on the agent. Cracker Barrel just sold the dirt.

Now get back to work.

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