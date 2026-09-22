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“They preached extinction, I read the tape.

Then they cut prices.”

AI Titans preached a pause then slashed prices 50%

Amodei begged the industry to slow down. Tuesday he shipped anyway. Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 5.5 at about 40% cheaper to run than Opus 5. OpenAI answered with GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna and slashed API prices 50% versus GPT-5.6 promo rates. First releases since Coxon quit September 8 yelling they were “gambling with our lives.”

Winners? Customers drowning in AI bills and the Chinese open-weight shops. DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Moonshot forced a 40-50% cut without joining the extinction sermon.

Losers? Amodei’s pause-as-moat brand and every shop locked into last month’s sticker. Altman and Musk joined the slowdown call. Then the labs cut the product anyway.

Next? More cuts. Token efficiency becomes the only pitch that clears a procurement committee. Frontier labs keep preaching extinction while racing DeepSeek on price per task.

I called the pause-as-moat. They preached. Then they shipped. Same circus I named. Coxon quit September 8. Tuesday they cut 40% and 50%. That’s not a slowdown. That’s a fire sale in a choir robe.

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Robot Semi-Trucks just ran I-45 at $0.85 a mile

Aurora stuffed CNBC in a driverless tractor trailer cab for three hours on I-45. Twenty trucks are live, 200 by year-end. They burned more than $800 million in 2025 and still aim at positive free cash flow in 2028. Bank of America prices it at about $0.85 a mile versus $1.30 for human wages. Morgan Stanley says 7.5 times the profit.

Winners? Aurora if 20 becomes 200, and shippers buying miles at $0.85 instead of $1.30. Urmson sells hours the federal clock forbids a human to drive.

Losers? Class 8 drivers on Hours-of-Service limits and skeptics like uShip’s Sean Wu. Judgment and customer service don’t show up on a per-mile invoice.

Next? Watch the jump from 20 trucks to 200 by December. Miss that ramp and the 2028 free-cash-flow promise is just another fairy tale.

Three million miles since 2021. Fifteen million tests before the highway. The only drama on I-45 was a one-minute hazard-light reset. DOT still counts 3.5 million human Class 8 rigs. Aurora is a rounding error. That’s the trade. Scale the empty cab or die as a demo. Tesla and Gatik are already in the lane.

Nvidia options go on sale while Huang walks into the Xi dinner

Nvidia sits at $228.84, up 24% in 2026, five sessions green, and 3.5% under the May close of $235.74 while options sleep. Implied volatility is near a one-year low as Jensen Huang walks into Thursday’s Trump-Xi dinner and Micron reports fiscal Q4 on September 30. Cheap paper. That’s the tell.

Winners? Options buyers who own a 5% to 6% explosion either way into October 16 at last year’s cheapest premium. Defined-risk at a $4.86 debit.

Losers? Premium sellers treating one-year-low implied vol as gospel into Huang’s Xi dinner Thursday and Micron’s fiscal Q4 on September 30.

Next? Thursday’s Trump-Xi dinner, then Micron’s September 30 print. The Oct 16 210/220–235/245 reverse iron condor costs $4.86 and pays on a 5% to 6% shove.

This is the bounce I flagged and the Micron-as-barometer call. Monday AMD jumped more than 9% through $1 trillion. Cheap options into a political dinner and a memory print is not calm. It’s a fuse.

CEO Cohen just wrote Gamestop another $26 million check and the float felt it

Ryan Cohen bought 1,150,680 GameStop shares on September 21 at a $22.9375 weighted average, about $26.4 million of his own cash. Stock jumped about 4% after a 30% month. They wiped $1.4 billion of debt with stock, not cash. The $56 billion eBay bid already got rejected.

Winners? Cohen, now sitting on about 40.5 million direct shares, and anyone riding the insider tape. Reflexive GME does what reflexive GME does.

Losers? Shorts fading a CEO who keeps adding at higher prices, and eBay’s board if Cohen uses this pile as dry powder for another swing.

Next? More open-market adds if this print holds. The eBay stake is the real earnings engine. Another rejected bid gets priced as theater until cash talks.

Cohen is buying his own paper after the debt vanish and a rejected $56 billion shot at eBay. Retail already ate the 30% month. Insiders buying strength is the cleanest signal on this tape. Fade a chairman adding size at higher prices if you love pain. I don’t cheer memes. I watch who writes the check.

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Piper just marked Cisco down for doing the job

Piper Sandler cut Cisco to $125 from $132 and the stock dropped about 5%. They blamed a shrinking multiple because industry growth is peaking after the summer high. Record in June. Up about 56% over 12 months. August they printed $17.25 billion versus $16.8 billion and guided nearly 15% for FY2027. The Street still sold it.

Winners? Tape readers who fade networking into a multiple reset. Piper just handed them a 5% gift on a name that already sold the August beat.

Losers? Chuck Robbins and every tourist who bought the June record as a forever AI compounder.

Next? Hyperscaler revenue is still slated to jump from $4 billion to $7.5 billion. Multiple compression until FY2027 prints that $7.5 billion. If hyperscalers keep doubling the networking tab, Piper’s peak-growth sermon gets run over by the purchase orders.

We’ve seen this movie before. The Capex tab is not slowing. Cisco just told you hyperscalers go from $4 billion to $7.5 billion. Robbins told Cramer he’d start the year “prudent.” Piper heard peak. I hear a 56% winner getting punished for a beat.

That’s the tape

Labs cut 40-50% after the pause sermon. Aurora is still burning cash on I-45 for 2028 cash flow. Nvidia vol is asleep into Huang, Xi, and Micron. Cohen just bought his own paper. Cisco got spanked 5% for a beat.

Now get back to work.

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