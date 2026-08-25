Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s larger longer-term bond buybacks, funded by increased short-term T-bill issuance, could gain support from stablecoins as a new demand source under the Trump administration’s crypto legislation push.

Treasury twist strategy detailed: Bessent announced larger buybacks of longer-term bonds last week that can be funded by boosting issuance of shorter-term Treasury bills in what he called a Treasury twist.

Stablecoin demand potential noted: Bessent has previously discussed stablecoins as a significant possible new source of demand for Treasury bills amid the administration’s broader crypto policy efforts.

Genius Act provides foundation: President Trump signed the Genius Act last year, supplying legislative backing that connects the White House crypto agenda to Treasury’s funding mechanisms.

Bond market taming goal linked: The moves aim to help tame the bond market while tying crypto growth, particularly stablecoins, more closely to U.S. government debt instruments.

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A federal appeals court refused to dismiss more than 3,000 lawsuits against Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat alleging addictive platform designs targeting young users, ruling that Section 230 offers a liability defense but not immunity from suit.

Section 230 limit clarified: The Ninth Circuit held the law provides only a defense to liability rather than immunity from being sued, rejecting the companies’ premature appeal of a lower court decision.

Youth addiction claims proceed: Complaints that the platforms were designed to foster addictive behavior, failed age verification and failed to block harmful content will move forward in federal court.

Multiple trials now cleared: A case by 29 state attorneys general against Meta begins this Wednesday, with separate school district lawsuits scheduled for trial beginning in February.

Evidence disclosure expected: Plaintiff attorneys stated the decision enables the public to learn what the companies knew about impacts on children, when they learned it and how they responded.

Nvidia shares have dropped for seven consecutive trading days, the longest losing streak since 2022 and down about 7.5 percent, ahead of fiscal second-quarter earnings due after the bell on Wednesday.

Longest streak since 2022: The shares fell 2.9 percent on Monday alone and have underperformed the S&P 500, which declined just 1.2 percent across the same seven-day stretch of selling pressure.

Hyperscalers drive bulk revenue: Amazon, Google and Microsoft account for an outsized share, representing about 55 percent of data center revenue over the past year, with first-quarter hyperscaler sales reaching $37.9 billion.

Analysts eye $92.2 billion: Revenue is projected to nearly double year over year to $92.2 billion, with the data center segment expected to hit $86.3 billion or 94 percent of the total.

Financing plan for broader base: Nvidia is advancing programs with financial firms that could unlock up to $500 billion to help more companies buy GPUs beyond the core group of hyperscalers.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday launched Operation Economic Outcast, sanctioning more than 60 entities worldwide and warning that any party facilitating Iranian oil revenue or sanctions evasion risks being cut off from the American financial system.

Dozens of Chinese targets: Nearly 60 Iran-linked designations hit Chinese and Hong Kong firms plus individuals such as Sweet Ocean Industrial Ltd., Li Na, Tian Jianbai and Zhang Limei for procurement support.

Big banks intentionally spared: Major Chinese lenders were left off the list ahead of the Trump-Xi summit next month to pressure Iran without triggering a broader confrontation or trade disruption.

Oil trade exposure mapped: China accounted for around 90 percent of Iranian oil exports, or about 12 percent of its own crude imports, while UAE, Turkey, Iraq and India also face secondary risks.

Beijing signals firm pushback: Chinese foreign ministry officials stated they will take all necessary measures to safeguard national interests and oppose unilateral sanctions without international law or UN authorization.

Bitcoin rose above the $80,000 level on Tuesday, extending a rally triggered by the Treasury Department’s plans to double buybacks of longer-dated Treasurys, and now outperforms gold and the S&P 500 over six months.

Price details confirmed: The cryptocurrency hovered around the $79,800 mark early Tuesday after earlier reaching $80,600 according to the CoinDesk index, a level last touched in May.

ETF attracts billion: The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF attracted about $1 billion last week and recorded its largest daily inflow since January on Friday when $503 million was added.

Year-to-date still down: Even after the recent surge the highly volatile cryptocurrency remains down so far in 2026 while gold prices are up over 8% this year.

RSI enters overbought: Following the Treasury Department’s announcement both the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and SPDR Gold Shares rose into overbought territory on the 14-day relative strength index.

Boeing received a $131 billion contract focused on maintaining and upgrading F-15 fighter jets, delivering a notable boost to the aerospace giant’s defense business.

New contract valued at $131 billion: The award specifically covers maintenance and upgrades for the F-15 program, marking a substantial commitment to Boeing’s military aircraft support activities.

Defense business gains momentum: This large-scale deal provides an important lift to the defense segment of Boeing by securing long-term work on the established F-15 platform.

F-15 fleet support expanded: Resources under the contract will go toward ongoing maintenance needs as well as upgrades that keep the fighter jets operational and modernized.

Revenue visibility for defense: The $131 billion figure offers extended financial backing and operational continuity specifically within Boeing’s defense-related operations and programs.

Labor representatives at Volkswagen warn the company could eliminate as many as 140,000 jobs under a turnaround plan that CEO Oliver Blume is set to unveil later today.

European capacity further cut: Management is considering cutting another 500,000 vehicles from annual European production capacity along with workforce reductions and potential shutdowns of some production lines.

Union calls margins fantasy: IG Metall head Christiane Benner branded the plan to achieve 9 percent margins while eliminating massive numbers of workers as “cloud cuckoo land.”

China sales and costs crush: VW earnings have been crushed by sliding sales in China, high labor and energy costs in Germany, and a flood of Chinese electric vehicles undercutting brands.

Industrial core faces crisis: The potential cuts at Germany’s largest manufacturer by revenue underscore the deepening crisis inside the nation’s industrial base and broader European manufacturing.

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