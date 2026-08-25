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Pelosi puts $3 million into Bloom Energy, you know what that means
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Pelosi puts $3 million into Bloom Energy, you know what that means
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi invested roughly $3 million in Bloom Energy shares and call options during late July, per an Aug. 21 disclosure, as the fuel-cell maker gains from AI power demand for data centers.