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Daniel Turner returns from northern England with a startling discovery: England is much better when you get away from Londonistan. Chris Bedford, meanwhile, prepares for a day at the races despite apparently not knowing which race he is attending.

Then the lads turn to Washington: the strange history of lobbying, Jack Abramoff, Anthony Fauci, and why Congress might actually need a much bigger budget. Along the way, they remember disgraced congressional peacocks Aaron Schock and Al Franken, and consider the looming Democratic civil war (and which faction will prove the most ruthless.)

And because civilization requires standards, this week’s cocktail is the mint julep: its history, its proper construction, and why bourbon, sugar and mint remain among America’s finer contributions to human happiness.

In this episode:

Northern England vs. London • Horse racing • The mint julep • Jack Abramoff • Anthony Fauci • The history of lobbying • Why Congress needs more money • Aaron Schock • Al Franken • The Democratic civil war

Good Taste is hosted by Daniel Turner and Chris Bedford: politics, history, culture, cocktails, and the strange things happening in America.

Good Taste is a humorous conversation about politics, history, culture, cocktails, and the strange things happening in America available on You Tube, Spotify and at The Capitalist.

Make a simple cocktail and join them for more complex thought on Spotify

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