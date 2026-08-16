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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
6h

I suppose that is true about places like New York and their big city. Upstate New York is nearly 80% conservative. New York City is nearly 90% liberals and made up of every denomination of people in the world. NYC is also ran by muslims and communist.

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Alecks's avatar
Alecks
19h

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN YOU GOT A THIRD TERM MUSLIM MAYOR!!! remember Muslims do not integrate or assimilate… they live by a social religious political ideology from 650 that allows marrying infants in the crib having sex with nine-year-olds, treating women like property where they are told to beat and rape them as needed for discipline they believe in slaves, killing homosexuals, beheading people… and of course they’re allowed to lie. So when they put their hand on the Bible or Koran and pledge allegiance to your country…. they are using a centuries old and highly refined from multiple uses …battle tested plan….To conquer a country near you. Every little thing they do to falsely intermix into your society…. Has a planned motive. And expected result.

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