Nvidia shares jumped 7.2% in premarket trading Thursday after the chipmaker’s fiscal 2028 outlook reassured investors that artificial intelligence demand will stay strong despite supply constraints.

Fiscal 2028 guidance: Nvidia expects 70% revenue growth for fiscal 2028, though CEO Jensen Huang said demand is much greater and supply is constrained.

Enterprise mix expands: AI Clouds, industrial and enterprise customers generated $40.3 billion in quarterly sales, up 138% from a year earlier.

Chip peers rally: Micron rose 4.5%, Marvell 5.7% and Arm 4.7% as investors treated the report as a lift for the wider AI hardware group.

Custom silicon risk: Analysts said custom chips from hyperscalers and labs such as OpenAI could challenge Nvidia’s grip on the most advanced AI processors.

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Nvidia has agreed to buy open-source AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, The Information reported, a deal that would push the chipmaker deeper into software and models.

Talks now confirmed: A source familiar with the matter told CNBC that an acquisition by Nvidia has been part of ongoing and recent talks.

No official comment: Neither Nvidia nor Hugging Face immediately responded to CNBC requests for comment on the reported $12.9 billion agreement.

Stack strategy fits: Fund manager Siddy Jobe said Hugging Face matches Nvidia’s platform approach across energy, foundational models and applications.

Security backdrop lingers: Hugging Face recently faced a hacking incident that CEO Clement Delangue blamed on engineering mistakes, not a strategy shift.

Alphabet has erased $692 billion in market value since its May 13 peak, as investors question a talent drain at Google’s parent and whether the company is losing its edge in AI.

Reversal after surge: Shares had soared more than 150% in the prior 12 months before falling 15% from the high and becoming a top drag on the S&P 500.

Gemini delay weighs: Heavy AI infrastructure spending and the delayed release of Alphabet’s new Gemini model have pressured sentiment around the stock.

Leadership exits sting: Jeff Dean left to start a company and Demis Hassabis stepped down as DeepMind CEO, helping send shares down 4% on August 5.

Talent war spreads: The selloff follows earlier losses of two top Google employees to Anthropic and OpenAI as Big Tech’s AI hiring fight intensifies.

Meta’s $16.7 billion settlement with 51 attorneys general over social media addiction does not end the company’s legal exposure, California AG Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

Floor not ceiling: Bonta said the deal is not preemptive and called it a floor conceptually, not a ceiling, as other cases keep moving.

Teen product changes: Meta must add daily usage limits, nighttime blocks for teenagers, enhanced age checks and more tools for parents and guardians.

Payout stretched out: Participating states are slated to receive about $12.7 billion over 10 years, with $5.3 billion possibly coming from YouTube and TikTok.

Other cases proceed: Florida and school-district plaintiffs are still pursuing claims, and Texas separately agreed to a $1 billion payment outside the group deal.

OpenAI has lost 14 senior leaders in 2026, including chief revenue officer Denise Dresser, former operating chief Brad Lightcap and applications CEO Fidji Simo.

Revenue chief exits: Dresser is leaving after joining in December 2025 to pursue other opportunities, and Dali Rajic will take over the chief revenue officer role.

Lightcap starts fresh: The 2018 hire, who served as CFO then COO, said in August he is leaving to start something new while still backing OpenAI’s mission.

Simo cites health: The applications CEO stepped down in July to a part-time advisor role after medical leave for postural tachycardia syndrome diagnosed in 2019.

Wider bench thins: Departures also hit marketing, enterprise products, science, safety and ethics, after another year of senior turnover in 2025.

The U.S. Army selected five companies for awards of up to $2.2 billion to own, build and operate nuclear microreactors at five bases, targeting operations by September 2028.

Five sites named: Reactors are slated for Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell, Fort Hood, Fort Benning and Fort Drum under the Army’s Janus Program.

Vendors locked in: Antares, BWXT, General Atomics, Radiant and Westinghouse will build the first units, with more than 20 reactors expected later.

Milestone payments only: Funding runs from fiscal 2027 through 2031 and is paid only after companies hit specified technical goals, plus private capital.

Grid risk is the point: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said the push is meant to power installations without relying on potentially vulnerable external grids.

American Airlines said Thursday it will add 7 international routes to its 2027 schedule, using Airbus A321XLR jets to reach smaller European cities more cheaply than widebodies.

New city pairings: Additions include Charlotte-Barcelona, Chicago-Tokyo Narita, JFK-Amsterdam, JFK-Nice, Philadelphia-Porto, Philadelphia-Reykjavik and Philadelphia-Vienna.

XLR range advantage: The extra-long-range Airbus can fly up to 4,700 nautical miles, letting a single-aisle jet serve markets too small for a 777 or 787.

Premium cabin push: American gives premium seats about a fifth of the XLR cabin and plans to use the jet from Philadelphia and New York to smaller European cities.

London frequency grows: The airline is also adding a fourth daily JFK-London Heathrow flight on a Boeing 787-9 starting March 28.

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