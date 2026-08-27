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From $63,000 to $80,000 in eight days. This Bitcoin setup is loaded.
Critics called it circular. Nvidia called it 70% growth, and soared.
First known AI swarm attack. OpenAI wrote the after-action report.
AI was supposed to kill Salesforce. The stock just ripped 20%.
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From $63,000 to $80,000 in eight days. This Bitcoin setup is loaded
Bitcoin traded near $80,200 Thursday, easing slightly from an overnight high of $80,515, after a 12% weekly jump and a 26% gain over the past month, after last week’s Treasury buybacks and a renewed Trump regulatory push.