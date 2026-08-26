Lede: SpaceX plans to spend up to $100 billion on a Starbase in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, at a former Exxon property to support thousands of Starship launches annually as its main facility.

Seven-year site search: SpaceX chose the Vermilion Parish location after a seven-year hunt for launch pads and ample fuel access, making it the company’s fourth launch site and primary Starship base.

Major jobs projection: Musk said the spaceport will bring probably 10,000 really exciting jobs, while a state fact sheet estimates 3,000 direct new jobs over 10 years and 8,100 indirect ones.

Shares rise on news: SpaceX stock rose about 2% to close at $137.95, as Wall Street loves the huge spending and sees a bigger payoff tied to Starship-driven nearly $2 trillion valuation.

Coastal restoration plan: SpaceX will partner with Louisiana on historic coastal restoration to bring the marsh back and provide storm protection for the wetlands surrounding the new facility.

Together with Kalshi

The odds of Tesla merging with SpaceX before 2028 have surged according to the latest data from Kalshi.

Elon’s Mega Corp: Elon Musk, fresh off the back of the SpaceX IPO has been rumored to be debating the move.

A Pattern Emerging: Prior to the SpaceX IPO several of Musk’s ventures were brought in under the SpaceX umbrella. This included the satellite internet division Starlink and the xAI division which runs the AI model Grok.

Do you think Tesla will be acquired by SpaceX?

Get $25 in credit on Kalshi after you sign up using our code “brawl” or by using our link.

Trade Now and Receive $25 to Start

Meta agreed to pay as much as $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by dozens of states that Facebook and Instagram were designed to addict children, adding teen time limits and urging rivals to match.

Settlement Payment Details: Meta will pay approximately $12.7 billion over 10 years to participating states, with an additional $5.3 billion conditional on YouTube and TikTok adopting similar youth protections and matching payments.

Required Platform Changes: The deal requires daily usage limits and nighttime blocks for teens on Facebook and Instagram plus enhanced age assurance measures, school-hour notification mutes and additional parental control tools.

Trial Stock Reaction: The settlement ended the second week of a high-stakes federal trial in Oakland that averted potential testimony from CEO Mark Zuckerberg as Meta shares rose on the news.

Pennsylvania Sues Snapchat: Attorney General Dave Sunday sued Snap Inc. alleging features like Snapstreaks and infinite scrolling keep minors compulsively engaged, expose them to adult content and mislead parents about safety.

OpenAI unveiled its Jalapeño custom inference chip with Broadcom that tests show beats Nvidia Blackwell on efficiency, Anthropic eyes over $30 trillion potential revenue topping SpaceX, and Microsoft faces opacity criticism on AI.

Chip efficiency gains: SemiAnalysis found OpenAI Jalapeño beat Nvidia Blackwell on performance per watt in nearly all scenarios after visiting labs, though HBM4 makes Rubin a fairer comparison.

Nvidia margin threat: Analysts say the Broadcom-partnered chip threatens Nvidia inference margins in the fastest-growing field and could cut reliance by OpenAI, one of its largest customers, with year-end deployment.

Anthropic revenue target: The Claude maker is expected to tell investors its potential revenue opportunities exceed $30 trillion, topping SpaceX’s $28.5 trillion estimate according to people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft opacity critique: Microsoft stands out among tech giants for limited transparency on AI businesses from capital expenditures to its flagship Azure platform after years of asking investors to take strategy on faith.

Gold eased 0.4% to $4,642.38 but held near a three-month high after a more than 7% weekly rally while the debasement narrative propelled Bitcoin to a three-month high ahead of an $83,000 break.

Gold price resilience: Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,642.38 per ounce while futures rose 0.1% to $4,699.04, remaining near a three-month high after more than 7% gains last week.

Yields and oil support: Falling oil prices amid Iran-Oman maritime talks and Treasury yields declining five to seven basis points eased inflation concerns and lifted non-yielding gold’s appeal.

Bitcoin debasement drive: The debasement narrative is back and has propelled Bitcoin to a three-month high, with a break above $83,000 signaling short squeeze, regulatory FOMO and four-year-cycle chase.

Other metals advance: Silver rose 0.7% to $69.05 per ounce and platinum gained 0.3% to $1,866.89 as gold held firm and markets eyed the PCE report and Jackson Hole.

Do you think Bitcoin will end the week above $78,000?

Get $25 in credit on Kalshi after you sign up using our code “brawl” or by using our link.

Companies from New York, California, Illinois and Washington contacted the Florida Chamber after a viral Times Square billboard crowned NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani economic developer of the year, boosting free enterprise campaign traffic 500 to 600%.

Viral billboard impact: The ad at Broadway and West 43rd Street launched two weeks ago as part of the Free Enterprise campaign and immediately went national, generating five to seven business contacts daily.

Relocation interest surges: Florida Chamber CEO Mark Wilson reported inquiries from technology firms and others seeking to escape higher taxes, with one Rochester company calling Florida the land of opportunity.

Economic contrast drawn: An $80,000 welder in Ocala enjoys median homes under $300,000, no state income tax and beaches while the same worker in New York City faces unaffordable housing and heavier taxes.

Budget and population gaps: New York City’s $125.8 billion fiscal 2027 budget exceeds Florida’s $117.6 billion even as Florida’s population tops 23 million against the city’s roughly 8.3 million.

Deloitte agreed to pay $21.5 million to resolve Justice Department allegations that its DEI practices violated anti-discrimination rules in federal contracts under the False Claims Act, without admitting liability.

Settlement terms clarified: The $21.5 million payment settles False Claims Act claims brought via qui tam by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, which will receive a $4.3 million share of the recovery.

Alleged DEI tracking: Business units received monthly demographic goal summaries and partners were evaluated partly on contributions to workforce composition targets aimed at boosting Black and Hispanic representation.

No liability admitted: Deloitte stated the settlement avoids the cost and distraction of litigation and resolves only allegations with no determination of liability by any court.

Justice Department stance: Attorney General Todd Blanche said government contractors cannot reward or penalize based on race or sex and that labeling the practice DEI does not make it lawful.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App