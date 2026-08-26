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Bitcoin’s proxy just broke $100, Saylor’s Strategy stock is on fire
Citi says Oracle’s historic sell-off just created a double opportunity
Nvidia earnings and Jackson Hole set to make or break stocks
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Bitcoin’s proxy just broke $100, Saylor’s Strategy stock is on fire
Strategy stock MSTR breaks above its $100 resistance and 50-day moving average with strong volume as Bitcoin climbs above $80,000 to a multi-month high, offering amplified exposure through more than 843K BTC holdings.