The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Len's avatar
Len
1h

As the economy is so hot a rate hike will reduce chance of inflation — Sr Bush again ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture