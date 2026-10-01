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I read the tape.

Same casino. New marks.

Micron’s 87% margin is a blessing the tape won’t pay for

Micron just printed a fantasy quarter and the tape yawned. Fiscal Q4 revenue $54.23 billion, up 379% from $11.32 billion. Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Earnings per Share $33.42 versus $31.61 expected. Gross margin 87%. Up more than 500% in a year, the stock near $1,071 barely moved. The crowd already got paid. It is pricing the hangover.

Winners? Micron and the HBM longs. DRAM hit $39.8 billion, up 343%, and more than 75% of fiscal 2027 output is already committed. Mehrotra says 2027 and 2028 only get tighter.

Losers? Late money that wanted a gap after a 500% year. An 87% margin blesses you until the cycle remembers gravity. The curse is duration, not this beat.

Next? Murphy has no line of sight on the shortage ending. Q1 guide is $61.5 billion and $38.15 a share. Cash return steps up December 9. The $2.2 billion buyback left is the appetizer next to Nvidia’s $235 billion.

I crowned this the next Nvidia on July 1 in ” and told you to buy it with both fists. The July 8 carnage piece said memory was the bottleneck. It still is. Cash sits at $73.5 billion. Free cash flow was $62.3 billion. Fabs do not land by Christmas. Stay long the shortage. Trade the yawn.

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Gemini 4 is a model drop in a personal agent market

Google unveiled Gemini 4 Argon on September 30 with coding and cyber gains, tying OpenAI on a key security test, priced to match GPT-6.1 Sol at $2 and $10 per million tokens. Wall Street did not ask about the benchmark. JPMorgan wants a personal agent people actually open. Spark stays behind the paywall. Meta’s Muse is free, racking up millions of downloads, and already took the App Store from ChatGPT. Alphabet is down about 6% in three months. Meta is up 19%.

Winners? Meta, which shipped a free agent and took the habit, and cloud buyers who will rent Argon for code without caring about the brand war.

Losers? Google’s consumer AI story, and any analyst still grading this race on model cards instead of the app people open daily.

Next? Another capex quarter, another model, and a personal-agent gap Muse keeps widening until Sundar puts Spark in front of the paywall.

I said that the tab was not slowing. It is not. The July 10 Meta bulls piece already had who owns the phone. Benchmarks do not pay the bill. Habit does.

SpaceX just sold Google a ride to a science-project data center

Data Centers in Space are here. Thursday’s Transporter-18 Falcon 9 out of Vandenberg lifted a Planet Labs fridge with four Google TPUs in to space. Project Suncatcher. About a kilowatt of solar, fifteen minutes of compute at a time, 130 payloads on the stack, booster on its 25th flight. Pathfinder for radiation and heat, pulled forward from a 2027 twin-sat plan. Deutsche Bank’s math: a gigawatt in orbit runs about 6 times a ground build ex-compute today, maybe 1 to 1.5 times by decade’s end, cheaper only in the early 2030s if Starship actually flies the cost out.

Winners? SpaceX, which gets paid to loft the experiment and keeps the cadence, and Google if low-earth-orbit power ever beats a terrestrial interconnect queue.

Losers? Anyone modeling orbital AI as a 2026 revenue line, and the power-politics crowd that thought the constraint was permanent.

Next? Radiation and thermal data, then a constellation pitch. The economics stay a lab note until the kilowatts stop looking like a hair dryer.

“Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride” already had the rocket as the scarce asset. The June 12 piece said the same trade. . Google can design the chip. It still has to rent Elon’s space taxi.

Hegseth just put the vendors on the war board

At Quantico on September 30, Hegseth stood up Project Meridian and named Elon Musk, Anduril’s Palmer Luckey, and Newt Gingrich as co-leads. One hundred twenty days. Report due January 28, 2027. The brief runs from under the earth to beyond the moon. Same speech: Autonomous Warfare Command, a four-star drone outfit with service-like authorities, targeted for October 1, 2027.

Winners? SpaceX and Anduril, now inside the requirements process instead of bidding against a slide deck written in 2014.

Losers? Legacy primes still selling manned platforms into an autonomous budget, and any staff officer who thought Silicon Valley was a vendor.

Next? A January report that reads like a shopping list. Autonomy, power, and space. Then the purchase orders.

The Pentagon is the new hyperscaler checkbook, same tape as the September 18 Fluidstack loan talks. Musk does not need a study to know what he will sell them. He needs the study so the order has a cover sheet.

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Optical names just got paid for the pipe under the GPUs

Coherent ripped 11%, Lumentum 7%, Ciena 6% after Bernstein initiated the group Outperform and called them structural AI winners. Coherent’s PhotonLink packages lasers, fiber, and detectors for the data center, with about 20 customer engagements across co-packaged and near-packaged optics, plus five in chip-to-chip. Year to date: Coherent up 72%, Lumentum 185%, Ciena 60%. The chips are loud. The light between them is the bottleneck nobody modeled in 2023.

Winners? COHR, LITE, and CIEN holders, and Nvidia, which cannot ship a cluster if the optics do not show up.

Losers? Copper die-hards, and anyone who treated networking as a cyclical attach rate instead of a tax on every new GPU rack.

Next? More design wins, then a fight over whether 20 engagements become purchase orders before the capex pause the bears keep promising.

The September 28th piece already had Citi’s $11 billion optical-circuit call, with Lumentum and Coherent holding about 80% of the merchant wallet. This is that trade getting a Bernstein stamp. Picks, shovels, and now the fiber. The July 1 Micron piece and the July 8 carnage piece were the same stack. The pipe just got its own bid.

Huang and Zuck cornered the doomer in the Roosevelt Room

After the September 29 White House lunch, Jensen Huang and peers braced Dario Amodei in the Roosevelt Room and asked why the public sermon stays maximalist. Amodei said the public deserves honesty and downplaying risk is not an option. Zuckerberg’s line at lunch was simpler: follow the principles and self-regulate. Trump called the pledge morally binding. Jeffries called it entirely unenforceable. Microsoft and Amazon did not sign. The pause-as-moat tour just met the people who sell the chips.

Winners? Nvidia and Meta, who want volume, not a permission slip, and every lab that kept shipping while Anthropic asked for a referee.

Losers? The regulatory moat, and any IPO story that needs Washington scared enough to freeze the competition.

Next? Self-policing on paper, price cuts and model drops in practice. The sermon does not survive contact with a purchase order.

“Anthropic begged for AI rules then Trump sent them to the Guillotine” called the pause a moat on June 17. “The AI Extinction Circus is in town” was September 15. Closed doors, same trade. They preach the end of the world and still show up to sign the voluntary nothing and then ship the new thing (unless you’re OpenAI.)

NANO bought the license, not the reactor

NANO Nuclear is paying $13.5 million ($9.5 million cash, $4 million stock) for Radnostix fuel-cycle assets and an NRC license issued October 2, 2012, a 40-year term, tied to a Lea County, New Mexico plant that was never built. Close in 90 to 120 days. One of ten NRC-licensed fuel-cycle facilities in the country, sitting near the only commercial enrichment plant.

Winners? NANO if the paper becomes a real deconversion plant next to the tails, and every developer who needs domestic fuel before the Russian waiver dies in January 2028.

Losers? Microreactor pitches with no fuel path, and anyone who thought an NRC license was a form you fill out after the Series C.

Next? Regulatory close, then years of concrete. The license is the scarce asset. The building is still a drawing.

A fancy reactor with no gas station is a prototype. $13.5 million for a 2012 license next to the only enrichment plant in the country is the cheapest bottleneck on this tape. Western enrichment is already short. The renaissance does not run on press releases.

That’s the tape

Micron is a shortage with an 87% margin and a shrug. Google shipped a model and rented a rocket. Hegseth put the vendors on the war board. Optics got the bid. The doomer got the Roosevelt Room. NANO bought a nuke license.

Now get back to work.

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