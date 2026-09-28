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Tesla’s SpaceX week is the only bid left in a 20% hole

Tesla dropped about 3% Monday and sits down around 20% in 2026. Thursday is the Roadster unveil. Friday is Q3 deliveries. FactSet wants 463,000 vehicles, about 7% below last year. Barron’s called the setup: Tesla stock is tied to SpaceX this week. Cars don’t carry this multiple. Rockets and merger talk do.

Winners? Musk, SPCX holders, and anyone long the merger option. A Roadster staged with SpaceX thruster rumors keeps the premium alive through Friday.

Losers? Tesla longs still pricing an auto stock. JPMorgan just cut the quarter to 482,000 from 516,000 and the target to $415 from $445.

Next? Friday’s print first. Thursday’s theater second. If Musk leans back into the All-In merger line, TSLA trades the SpaceX ticker, not the factory.

We already called this. “Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride” on Jun 05 framed the Tesla merger as the cherry. Jun 12 logged Westly calling it “absolutely likely.” The Sep 15 All-In tease was Musk refusing to say why the two stay separate. Same tape. Louder venue.

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AI just copied the energy sector’s most dangerous contract

CNBC flags the tell. Hyperscalers are writing energy-style take-or-pay contracts with firm start dates. You pay for the capacity whether you light it or not. That is not a cloud subscription. That is a pipeline contract wearing a hoodie. The meter starts on a construction clock, not a revenue clock. Leverage just got a start date.

Winners? Landlords, neoclouds, and anyone holding a take-or-pay offtake they can take to the bank. The contract is the collateral.

Losers? Labs that signed the bill before the product prints cash. When 2027 invoices land and usage lags, the contract still clears.

Next? Rating agencies already capitalize these in pipelines and power. Compute is next. Renegotiation or a down-round is the tell.

We flagged the tab on Jul 23 when the capex wouldn’t slow. On Sep 18, Washington joined as co-banker. Same buildout. Now the offtake is take-or-pay. The bill has a date.

Citi just put an $11 billion price on Google and Nvidia’s light switch

Citi sees an $11 billion optical circuit switching market by 2030, driven by Google and Nvidia. Copper ran out of runway inside the rack. Light is the next bottleneck. Citi’s Papa Sylla gives Lumentum and Coherent 80% of the merchant wallet. Google remains the demand anchor. March’s $2 billion checks were the tell.

Winners? Lumentum and Coherent. Nvidia wrote $2 billion checks to each in March. LITE is up 155% in 2026. COHR is up about 60%.

Losers? Copper interconnect and anyone modeling AI networking as a rounding error on the GPU bill. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta already joined Google’s OCS club.

Next? Citi puts Nvidia OCS into systems in late 2028 or 2029, on the Vera Rubin cycle. The order book fills before the TAM date.

Jul 1 said the $1 trillion club was an infra stack. on Jul 8 was the capex tab hitting. Citi’s $11 billion OCS print is the next layer of that bill. Light gets paid before models do.

Azure cleared $100 billion and Barron’s just waved in the software complex

Microsoft’s Azure run-rate has cleared $100 billion. Barron’s says the AI gains can push the stock higher and that is good news for software peers. This is the receipt after the spending argument. Cloud is collecting. Copilot seats already printed. The question is no longer whether Azure works. It is who rides the slipstream.

Winners? Microsoft first. Then the software names that sell into the same AI budget Azure just proved is real.

Losers? Bears still treating capex as a black hole. Azure at $100 billion is the monetization print they said would never show.

Next? Follow-through into the software complex. We already had MSFT pressing $517 last week. Peers either tag along or get left.

Sep 25 we logged Copilot Home, Code, and Autopilot driving Microsoft toward $517, the highest close since Nov 3 2025. Friday closed $516.17. That call hit. Barron’s is now extending the same tape from the platform stock into the software peers. Azure cleared. The complex is next.

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Deutsche Bank just priced a 50% copper squeeze into 2027

Deutsche Bank’s Daniel Ghali just called the copper squeeze historic. Available inventories sit at “unprecedented lows.” China holds 2.05 million tons, 43% of global above-ground stock. U.S. tariff hoarding could lock 1.3 million tons by year-end. Combined, 71% of inventories get encumbered. Target: $22,050 a ton by Q2 2027, about 50% up.

Winners? Whoever still owns unencumbered metal. Miners, traders sitting on free inventory, and the “own the bottlenecks” crowd who were told to buckle up.

Losers? Fabricators, data-center builders, and any OEM that assumed cheap copper through 2028. When free stock hits zero, they pay or they idle.

Next? Bidding war until demand destruction. Ghali says free inventories approach zero by end-2028 if stockpiling holds. Price does the rationing.

De-globalization plus decades of underinvestment just turned an AI-data-center metal story into a liquidity crisis. Ghali’s $22,050 print is the rationing price. Own the squeeze or get squeezed by it.

That’s the tape

Tesla rides the SpaceX bid. Take-or-pay starts the meter on a construction clock. Light is the next bottleneck. Azure cleared $100 billion. Copper rations at $22,050.

Now get back to work.

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