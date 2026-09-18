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“Seven links. I read the tape. Here’s the seven calls.”

Pentagon wants to write Fluidstack a $5 billion AI infrastructure check

The Pentagon is talking a $5 billion Office of Strategic Capital loan to Fluidstack. OSC’s book jumped from $984 million to more than $210 billion, and Director David Lorch wants $1 billion to $5 billion tickets. Washington just joined the civilian AI buildout as a co-banker. Capex is not slowing. The loan is not closed.

Winners? Fluidstack plus TeraWulf, Hut 8, and Cipher Digital the miner land banks already feeding Fluidstack sites. Cheap Pentagon capital turbocharges whoever owns the dirt and the megawatts.

Losers? The old OSC equipment crowd that begged for $10 million to $150 million crumbs. That window is dead. Late neoclouds without a Pentagon stamp get priced out.

Next? No rate, maturity, or project named. Watch OSC ink the first $5 billion ticket. Then every miner-backed copycat stampedes the window.

I called the spend not slowing and the compute squeeze. The Pentagon just joined that tape. Trump’s July 2025 order waved through anything over 100 MW or $500 million. Defense cash is cheap equity now.

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Congress chats up ChatGPT while the rulebook stays blank

NBC asked Congress how it uses AI while it still refuses to write the rules. The lede is GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, running for Alabama governor, talking to ChatGPT in the car about Medicare and Medicaid. The headline promises bills and birthday songs. The institution still cannot pass a statute. That’s the joke. That’s the whole joke.

Winners? The labs. Every member playing with ChatGPT is unpaid product marketing. OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic get a focus group with gavels and zero new law.

Losers? Voters who thought the hearings were about guardrails. Midterms freeze the calendar. Trump already called the scare a “hoax.” Congress makes noise then asks Chat GPT what to say next.

Next? More sermons on TV, nothing signed before November. California’s two-month memo will outrun Congress. Load the infra. Fade the regulators.

This is the safety-theater loop I called. CEOs beg for a cage. Washington takes the meeting. Nobody turns the key. Tuberville asking ChatGPT about Medicaid on a drive across Alabama is the tell. They use the product. They will not price the risk.

Musk sells safety on stage and kills the referee in private

Elon spent a week agreeing with Dario Amodei and Sam Altman that frontier labs should slow down, then huddling with Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg to tell Donald Trump an industry-funded regulator is a nonstarter. Trump called runaway-AI fears a “hoax.” Musk’s All-In line: regulation is a “one-way ratchet.” That’s not confusion. That’s a two-track bet.

Winners? SpaceX and xAI. Anthropic now pays SpaceX up to $1.25 billion a month for Memphis compute. The hug printed cash after Musk called them “misanthropic and evil” in February.

Losers? Anyone buying the sermon. Musk sold Grok to the U.S. military for “2,000 munitions to 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours,” then sued Minnesota and California to over product rules.

Next? Trump keeps the “hoax” line through the midterms. Labs keep begging for a cage they can design. Self-testing theater wins. Real statute loses. Load the compute landlords.

This confirms the “pause-as-moat” theory. The flip after the Colossus lease also tracks. Sermons don’t fund clusters. Rent checks do.

NASA writes SpaceX another $946 million ISS check

NASA just locked SpaceX into three more crewed Dragon flights, Crew-15, Crew-16, Crew-17, through 2030 for $946 million lifting the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract to 17 operational missions and $5.92 billion all-in. Government cash still feeds the listed empire.

Winners? SPCX and Musk. Crew-13 flies October, Crew-14 next spring. Boeing’s Starliner stays uncrewed for months and crewed only in Q3 2027. NASA has one working taxi.

Losers? Boeing. Starliner remains the “second unique partner” on paper while SpaceX banks the seats. Dragon is being wound down for Starship. Boeing is showing up late to a bar that already called last call.

Next? The ISS dies around 2030. These three flights carry NASA to the funeral. Starship has to work or the government-revenue pillar of the SPCX IPO story wobbles. Unless Boeing does a Blue Origin.

I said this, twice: government cash feeds the listed empire. Now it’s confirmed. The $1.77 trillion IPO needed reusable rockets plus xAI fused. NASA just bought four more years of pillar one. Starship still has to print.

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Newsom slaps a kill switch on California AI and calls it leadership

Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday to “rein in AI before it’s too late.” Experts get two months to draft stronger California safety laws, third-party plans for frontier labs and a mandated “kill switch.” He calls Washington an “abject failure” and notes “AI CEOs themselves are begging for regulation.”

Winners? Texas, Florida, and any lab already packing boxes out of Sacramento. Trump’s “hoax” line just got a campaign foil. Consultants who will bill California for kill-switch paperwork.

Losers? California AI employers staring at a kill-switch statute. Every CEO who begged for rules just handed Newsom the sermon script and he’s running with it. Capital that hasn’t left the Bay yet.

Next? The two-month memo lands before midterms. Expect “kill switch” language, auditor mandates, and more labs quietly dual-incorporating in Texas. Newsom shops this tape to Iowa if he gets into 2028 properly.

I called this movie. The exodus accelerates when Sacramento punishes success. Safety theater becomes a cage. Kill switches print speeches, not tokens.

Wendy’s biggest franchisee taps out after six quarters of pain

Meritage Hospitality, one of Wendy’s largest U.S. franchisees, filed Chapter 11 on Thursday. It runs 314 Wendy’s stores across 15 states, plus one Bojangles and five independents. Store-level EBITDA cratered 48% in 2025 on beef costs and discounts. Wendy’s same-store sales have fallen six straight quarters. The stock has lost two-thirds over three years.

Winners? Landlords reclaiming boxes. McDonald’s and the value chains eating Wendy’s traffic. Distressed buyers circling $10 million to $50 million of assets against matching liabilities.

Losers? Wendy’s. Quality Is Our Recipe LLC sits as top unsecured creditor on a $24.9 million deferred-fee claim. Six quarters of negative comps is not a weather problem.

Next? Meritage keeps 314 stores open through the case. Wendy’s still prints negative comps. The next franchisee filing tells you if this is isolated pain or system rot.

This is what happens when a brand forgets value and a franchisee eats 48% EBITDA destruction. Assets and liabilities both stamped $10 million to $50 million. That’s not a giant imploding. That’s a coupon war with a courthouse ending. If you can’t win lunch, you don’t deserve the drive-thru.

Orion180 slumps 4.2% after a $240 million IPO built to cash out the founder

Orion180 priced 20 million Class A shares at $12 after marketing $15 to $17, raised $240 million, then slumped 4.2% toward $11.50. The Melbourne, Florida specialty home insurer listed at about $1.14 billion. Founder Kenneth Gregg already took a $55 million dividend this month and $151 million in May. That’s an exit dressed as an IPO.

Winners? Gregg and pre-IPO holders who already banked $55 million this month and $151 million in May off a credit line the IPO may repay. They got paid first.

Losers? Public buyers of OIG at $12 after a $15 to $17 dream. They funded the dividend machine in a $187 billion homeowners market where traditional carriers already ran from the weather.

Next? Bamboo Insurance lists next week with CVC selling up to $700 million. Another slump slams the E&S homeowners window. One clean print and the copycats sprint.

Operating tape is real: $13.2 million profit on $80.1 million revenue in the first half versus a $3 million loss on $50.4 million, plus $601 million of premiums through June 30. Fine business. $12 after a $15 to $17 ask says the Street will not fund founder dividends.

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