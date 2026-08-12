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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
4dEdited

You don't hear about this is the news because the MSM, Fallon, Kimmel et.al would have to admit that they were wrong (again). Their opinions are being proven to be worthless and they are becoming redundant. Many Democrats are not happy at all with the direction their party is headed. They are seeing what is happening in NYC and want no part of that. The people of NYC are starting to kick back at the people who are destroying their city.

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Len's avatar
Len
4d

Well who needs Hormuz after this ?? Got that rag heads???

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