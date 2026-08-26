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On Monday night, I got kicked out of the Charleston chapter of the DSA’s “Childwatch Volunteer Training.” The event was virtual and free to join. Since I recently attended my first DSA meeting last weekend and took DSA 101, I figured that the next step in my inclusion into the DSA would be as a volunteer.

Besides, I was curious to find out why the DSA felt the need to have specific programs targeting children. I was kicked out of the Zoom call as soon as they saw my USA t-shirt, which seems a little brash for a party that claims to be dedicated to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Since I was removed from the call, I decided to dig in and find out what the DSA wants to do to children.

Last week, the Charleston chapter of the DSA announced it would be holding a volunteer training for its childcare program, vowing to “Grow and support our next generation of comrades.” The training session was intended to prepare volunteers to interact with children, describing activities such as “Roleplay through scenarios.”

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In March, the same chapter hosted a “Comrades With Kids” social event, which they hoped would be the “first of many” and a chance for families to build solidarity among families. “We’ll order food to share, set up board games and card games, play some games out in the grass, and bring a few crafts to do with kids,” Said the DSA. One of the stated goals of the event was to “Build a chapter that’s welcoming of all ages.”

The DSA National Political Education Committee began sponsoring “Child Watch” programs as far back as 2022. Their goal was to make DSA events “Accessible to children.” According to DSA Childwatch volunteers, the nuclear family is a threat because it is too “isolating,” mandating the need for collective care. Further, they have also stated that building childcare programs will allow DSA members to continue attending events, going to protests, and running for office.

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In one of their previously recorded trainings, they discussed how they wanted to change traditional childcare norms and to give adults “who haven’t had the opportunity to interact with children a positive experience with them.” Their stated goal was to build positive associations between young children and socialism. Several of the volunteers in charge of organizing the childcare services stated that they didn’t have children but that they were “trying to build little socialists and organize them at a young age.” Instructors asked volunteers to use “leftist coloring books and leftist children’s books,” and to prepare by reading “indigenous parenting books” that encouraged children to raise themselves, maintain “their own autonomy”, and determine their own bedtime.

The 2022 Childwatch training program instructed volunteers to replicate the structure of Sunday Schools “but without the religious programming… which is kinda whack.” These indicate that they are reminiscent of the “Socialist Sunday Schools” created by radical cells in the early 20th century. They were designed to be alternatives to traditional Christian Sunday Schools, meeting at the same time as church services and sometimes aggregating as many as 150 students in urban centers. Teachers designed lesson plans that tried to undermine the singular power of a “bourgeois” God. A Socialist Sunday School teacher from Newark, Frederick Krafft, wrote that powerful figures “always become great either by deception, brutality, or some other evil propensity.”

Children were taught about the value of globalism, the need for prison abolition, and were asked to compare the works of Karl Marx and Abraham Lincoln. The 2022 volunteers were instructed to do something similar, recommending that children be taught about progressive figures like Frida Kahlo. DSA Childwatch volunteers also extensively discussed how gender inequality played a role in traditional childcare, criticizing childcare for typically being a “role assigned to women.” Their hope was to minimize the role of gender in childcare programs.

The DSA Childwatch programs are trying to indoctrinate children. At the end of the 2022 meeting, one leader excitedly exclaimed: “The babies want justice of the global liberation of the entire working class!”

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