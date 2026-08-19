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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
7h

these people that want ICE out and Trump out is the most evil stupid people I've heard of.

Socialism or communism is not what this country is about and if they can't grasp this and understand what socialism and communism can to do this country, they sure as hell don't belong here.

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EddyPham's avatar
EddyPham
4h

This article struck a nerve with me because I came to America from communist Vietnam with my mother and older brother. We had very little, but we never believed the government owed us a life.

We ate instant noodles, eggs, and sardines. My mother worked, sacrificed, and eventually built her own restaurants. That was not oppression. That was the American Dream taking shape through responsibility, opportunity, and determination.

Capitalism is not perfect because people are not perfect. But it allows people to create, own, build, fail, recover, and try again. Socialism promises equality by transferring more power to the state, but history repeatedly shows that the people rarely receive equal power. They receive equal dependence.

I believe in helping people who genuinely need help. I also believe that compassion without accountability can become dependency, and convincing people that they are powerless is one of the cruelest things anyone can do to them.

The most troubling part of this article is not disagreement over policy. It is a philosophy that appears to require enemies. Business owners, police officers, immigration agents, successful people, and anyone who questions the movement are treated as oppressors.

You cannot build a better society on resentment. Jealousy does not create prosperity. Anger does not produce opportunity. Destroying what someone else built will never teach you how to build something of your own.

America gave my family the freedom to work toward a better life. I will never apologize for believing that freedom, personal responsibility, and capitalism remain worth defending.

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