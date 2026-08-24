The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shayne's avatar
Shayne
12h

AI data centers.... OH HELL NO!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
Kenneth Kirkham's avatar
Kenneth Kirkham
12h

Jobs and taxes because of new AI centers. Maybe, but they take people's homes, land and in many cases their livelihoods. I do not care if they put them in cities but when they confiscate rural acreage deplete the remaining water resources and require more land to bring in power we lose big time. The jobs for the construction are temporary areas is permanent. The permeant jobs brings in a bunch of liberal fools that will politically change our conservative lifestyle. I find the rush interesting and understand why, however, in 20 years they will all likely be obsolete and the replacement data centers will smaller but the damage will be done.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture