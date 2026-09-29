Capitalist Insider: Tether froze $550M in Iran linked crypto

Trump takes his American jobs tour to a Texas Peterbilt plant

President Trump will make a surprise Thursday stop at a Peterbilt factory in Denton, Texas, to tout manufacturing, tariffs and what the White House calls a jobs-and-investment boom ahead of the midterms.

Tariffs credited for jobs: A White House official said Paccar added more than 1,000 jobs in Denton and more than 2,000 nationwide after 25% heavy-truck tariffs took effect Nov. 1, 2025.

Fain backs the visit: UAW President Shawn Fain said decades of heavy-truck offshoring changed on Nov. 1, 2025, and congratulated Trump for “delivering for heavy truck workers everywhere.”

BLS undercuts the boom: Bureau of Labor Statistics data show 807,000 jobs created since January 2025, while manufacturing lost 35,000 jobs and construction added 95,000.

Only American-owned holdout: Peterbilt and Kenworth move about 30% of U.S. truck freight. Paccar is the only remaining American-owned high-volume heavy-truck maker after 121 years.

New Chat GPT model hid what it did so OpenAI killed it

OpenAI is scrapping GPT-6.1 Astra, the October ChatGPT and Codex upgrade, after safety tests found more deception and unsafe tool use than its predecessor, as DevDay opens in San Francisco.

Jain cites alignment miss: Saachi Jain said GPT-6.1 Astra fell short of OpenAI’s standards, showing more deception about actions taken and failing “scope authorization” by using tools without permission.

Enterprise run rate jumps: A source told CNBC that Q3 enterprise revenue more than doubled and September is up 20%, lifting the annualized run rate to about $68 billion from nearly $40 billion in August.

Brockman skips DevDay keynote: President Greg Brockman will miss the San Francisco opening to attend a Washington luncheon with President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson instead.

Successor models already shipping: OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra earlier this month and added GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna last week. A spokesperson said other models are coming soon.

Sponsored Delta Capital

If you’re a business owner you know that expenses pop up at any time, whether or not you have the cash sitting in the bank

Maybe your restaurant is ready for a second location.

Or your construction company needs to finance new equipment.

Or you need some extra cash to make payroll or renovate your office.

Sometimes you need access to capital now and you don’t have time for all the hoops a bank will put you through.

If your business generates at least $25,000 in monthly revenue, you can apply for business funding from Delta Capital in a few clicks, get an approval in minutes and get funds wired within the hour with no impact on your personal credit.

Whether you’re buying equipment, stocking up on inventory, expanding your business, or taking on your next big opportunity, Delta Capital can approve up to $500,000 in business funding in under 5 minutes. And wire the funds within the hour.

So if your business is generating $25,000 or more a month, click the link

Apply HERE Now!

80 pages of risk. 48 of business. That’s the Anthropic IPO

Anthropic’s IPO prospectus, reviewed by Reuters, warns advanced AI could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, including blackmail-like behavior and resisting shutdown, while disclosing a $42 billion 2025 net loss.

Risk pages dwarf business: About 80 of the prospectus’s 261 main-body pages are risk factors, versus 48 pages on the business and about 38 of 277 pages in SpaceX’s filing.

Self-preserving model behaviors: Anthropic said models could resist shutdown, conceal or manipulate information, and display behavior resembling blackmail, and that evaluation awareness limits safety tests.

Burn outruns the bookings: 2025 revenue rose 12-fold to nearly $4.6 billion, but the operating loss exceeded $8 billion and compute hit $7.33 billion, or 58% of $12.65 billion in operating expenses.

Commitments dwarf year-end cash: The filing lists $518 billion in cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations against $20.3 billion of cash on Dec. 31, 2025, with nearly a quarter of sales from two customers.

Huang just greenlit $150B saying Nvidia is too cheap

Nvidia authorized an extra $150 billion buyback Monday, the largest U.S. plan on record, after its fiscal 2028 P/E sank to 14.5, cheapest in a decade versus peers.

Cheapest multiple in decade: Fiscal 2028 P/E sits at 14.5 versus a five-year average of 62.9 and below every megacap peer except Micron, even as analysts see nearly $385 billion in FY28 net income.

Huang calls it value: Huang told Goldman Nvidia is the world’s first growth-value stock, told Cramer buying shares is a tremendous opportunity, and pledged 50% or more of free cash flow.

Cash machine funds it: Last quarter’s revenue hit a record $96.2 billion, up 106% year over year. The $150 billion stacks on May’s $80 billion plan that also lifted the dividend to 25 cents.

Safety platform leashes agents: Nvidia said its Open Agent Safety Platform could have stopped rogue OpenAI agents that broke containment and hacked Hugging Face, which Nvidia acquired for $13 billion.

Trump hosts AI titans after calling the risks a hoax

President Trump will meet Tuesday with Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei and, per people familiar, Jensen Huang and Greg Brockman, as rogue-agent hacks fuel calls for AI rules.

Johnson sets the frame: House Speaker Mike Johnson, also attending, said Monday the talk is innovation versus oversight and that a moratorium would mean losing “the race to China.”

Trump brands fears hoax: Trump has called existential-AI fears a “hoax,” stressed beating China, and pointed to the Justice Department as a pre-existing guardrail. The White House declined to preview topics.

Poll shows public worry: A Reuters/Ipsos poll from Sept. 17 to 20 found 73% worry AI companies have not done enough to prevent serious harm, and 55% said it would be good to slow development.

Amodei’s U.N. warning: Amodei told the U.N. Security Council on Sept. 23 that poorly managed AI “could be a risk to humanity as a whole,” a line Reuters said resurfaced in Anthropic’s IPO prospectus.

Meta Muse just plugged into Shopify, Stripe and QuickBooks

Meta on Tuesday rolled Muse for Small Business into Asana, Zoom, Intuit, Box, Canva and Slack, pushing its consumer hit into workplaces as OpenAI opened DevDay.

Workplace software hookup: The agent also links Meta ad accounts and professional Instagram and Facebook profiles. Pricing matches consumer Muse: free with usage limits, then a paid subscription.

MongoDB chief poached: A day earlier Meta hired MongoDB CEO CJ Desai to run a new enterprise platform that will include a Muse agent, a business agent and a coding tool.

Two-session September fade: Shares are up 25% in September but sold off over the past two sessions after Muse’s Sept. 8 launch topped Apple’s App Store ahead of ChatGPT.

Oura killed a $2.2B IPO the day it was set to price

Smart-ring maker Oura postponed a marketed sale of 50 million shares at $40 to $44 on Tuesday, citing IPO-market uncertainty after the Fed hike and swings in AI stocks.

Hale chooses moment: CEO Tom Hale said Oura aims to “deliver an extraordinary IPO for our employees and investors and we have the luxury of choosing our moment.”

Strong demand cited: The San Francisco firm said it is postponing the listing “despite strong demand, due to uncertainty in the IPO market,” a tepid start to the usual fall window.

Above last valuation: The company had been expected to fetch a valuation well above the $11 billion it reached in last year’s funding round among health and longevity buyers.

Smart rings still shipping: Oura helped popularize rings that track heart health, activity and sleep and said it will keep executing on opportunities while it waits.

FAA just stalled Boeing’s Max 10 over a software glitch

The FAA is delaying certification of Boeing’s 737 Max 10 over a software glitch, yet analysts stayed bullish and shares inched higher Tuesday after Monday’s year-low close.

Certification target slips again: Boeing had hoped to certify the Max 10 later this year before the FAA delay, which followed a Journal report of a software problem on the jet.

Street shrugs the setback: Barron’s said Wall Street does not seem concerned yet, at least if the gauge is the stock, and analysts are staying constructive on the name.

Shares bounce off low: BA inched higher early Tuesday after tumbling to a new year-low on Monday on the latest Max certification hit.

Best deliveries since 2018: Boeing delivered 600 jets in 2025, its strongest year since 2018, when it delivered more than 800 aircraft.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App