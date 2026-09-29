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Tether froze $550M in Iran linked crypto. Senate Dems still wants a DOJ probe
Tether said it helped authorities freeze nearly $550 million in Iran-linked USDT this year as Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on Treasury and Justice to investigate possible sanctions violations.