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Steve's avatar
Steve
10h

Trump ignores the big post-election markets RUN-UP on Wednesday. Analysts have been saying for months that the markets, especially the Nasdaq, are over-valued.

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Len's avatar
Len
10h

Let’s hope all the dummies that voted for Muslims Marxists have looked at their 401 k and blow their brains out

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