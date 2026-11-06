President Trump pinned Thursday’s steep equity decline on the Democratic midterm sweep, writing that 401(k)s had dropped and that the market suffered one of its worst days in history based on the election results.

Truth Social posts : Trump wrote that the market “suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election” and told followers “it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats.”

Market numbers cited : The Dow fell 1,833 points, or 3.44%, the Nasdaq dropped 5.52% and entered correction territory, and the S&P 500 declined 4.36%.

Recovery pledge : Trump said the market would soon be “BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” one way or the other.

One-day reversal: The selloff wiped out Wednesday’s post-election gains, with AI and chip stocks leading the decline.

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U.S. employers added 165,000 jobs in October, more than double consensus expectations, as the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1% and put a December rate hike back on the table.

Private payrolls surge : Private employment rose 159,000, with professional and business services adding 70,000 jobs, well above the prior-year monthly average.

Revisions lift prior months : August and September were revised higher by a combined 84,000, reinforcing the strength of the labor market heading into the print.

Unemployment dips : The jobless rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, against expectations it would hold steady, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-over-month.

Yields climb on data: Two-year Treasury yields rose as much as 7 basis points as traders priced roughly 70% odds of a quarter-point hike at the December meeting.

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The Nasdaq Composite slid more than 5% Thursday into correction territory, more than 10% below its October high, as a Democratic midterm sweep ignited fears that new data-center rules could slow the AI buildout.

Democratic sweep drives selloff : Investors dumped AI and chip shares after Democrats took both chambers, with Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa having campaigned on an immediate moratorium on data-center approvals.

Chip index bloodbath : The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 12%, its worst day since March 2020, while Nvidia dropped more than 9% as hyperscalers and related names also sank.

Trillions erased overnight : Roughly $2.5 trillion vanished from U.S. equities in the session, reversing Wednesday’s post-election bounce and sending the S&P 500 down more than 4%.

Friday bounce attempt: Nasdaq futures pointed higher early Friday as dip-buyers stepped in, though the move recovered only a fraction of Thursday’s losses.

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Wall Street’s fear gauge jumped as much as 5.7 points to above 28 on Thursday, its largest low-to-high swing since April, as the tech selloff caught few options traders prepared.

Largest move since April : From its intraday low to high, the VIX moved more than 11 points, the biggest one-day swing since April 9, and closed near its highest level since March 31.

Options scramble : Nearly 800,000 VIX calls traded by midday, roughly 3.5 times the 30-day average, as traders rushed for protection.

Liquidation tape : One trader described the action as a liquidation rather than a macro-driven move, with oil and rates relatively stable while the equity tape deteriorated.

Vol-control selling: Mechanical strategies and leveraged ETF flows added to the pressure, with Nomura estimating tens of billions in volatility-related selling into the close.

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TMT hedge funds fell more than 4% on Thursday and are now roughly flat to slightly positive year-to-date, wiping out a roughly 24% AI windfall built earlier in the year, according to Goldman’s Prime desk.

Round-trip complete : The one-day hit erased the gains accumulated before the June/July AI selloff, leaving the group essentially back to even for 2026.

Nasdaq context : The move came as the Nasdaq suffered its worst session since the early Covid period, with mechanical and leveraged flows amplifying the decline.

Positioning reset : Gross longs that had tracked hyperscaler performance were reduced, leaving less residual demand to absorb further selling.

Prime desk update: Goldman’s end-of-day note framed the performance as a sharp reversal after months of AI-driven outperformance.

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Bernie Sanders and other Democrats called for a national data-center moratorium after their midterm sweep, citing voter referendums and state-level campaigns that targeted AI infrastructure.

Sanders call : Sanders wrote “National data center moratorium now,” arguing Americans do not want Big Tech oligarchs wrecking the environment or gutting jobs.

State-level pledges : Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned on a moratorium on new approvals, while other incoming Democratic governors in key buildout states signaled similar pauses.

Voter signal : A CNBC poll found 56% of voters said AI and data centers were crucial or major factors, and 65% of those voters backed Democratic candidates.

Capacity at risk: Democratic-won states account for a substantial share of planned U.S. data-center capacity, raising questions about the pace of the AI buildout.

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Dan Ives called the tech selloff a golden buying opportunity for marquee names, while other strategists warned against catching falling knives as the Nasdaq entered correction territory.

Ives view : Ives said the pullback in Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia is overdone and comparable to the Covid and tariff selloffs, framing it as a chance to add to core holdings.

Caveats remain : Barron’s live coverage noted calls to buy the dip but flagged ongoing questions about data-center timelines and whether the AI trade can recover quickly.

Against the dip : David Bahnsen and others argued investors should not chase the decline, pointing to the risk that oversold conditions can stay oversold.

Modest Friday bounce: Early Friday gains recovered only a fraction of Thursday’s losses, leaving the broader trend still under pressure.

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Retail investors sold a net $338 million of single stocks on Thursday, the largest one-day outflow since March 2020, according to Vanda Research.

Largest since 2020 : The outflow marked the biggest single-day retail selling of individual names since the early pandemic crash.

Concentration in tech : The selling hit AI and chip-related names hardest as the broader market reversed Wednesday’s gains.

Contrast with prior day : Retail activity had been more constructive earlier in the week before the midterm results and AI fears accelerated the decline.

Broader tape: The move coincided with heavy institutional and mechanical selling, amplifying the overall session loss.

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The decline expanded beyond AI names to every S&P 500 sector on Thursday, contributing to a roughly $1.7 trillion drop in the index as safe-haven assets outperformed.

Broad participation : All 11 S&P sectors finished lower, with financials, industrials and consumer names joining the tech-led selling.

Safe havens hold : Two defensive assets gained ground amid the carnage, providing relative shelter as equity volatility spiked.

Low-vol outperformance : The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF fell only about 1%, outperforming the broader market by a wide margin.

Financials hit: Banks and brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Robinhood and Webull declined sharply as the selloff caught the group.

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