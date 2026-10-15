U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach used a Treasury TikTok to challenge people to take the new Trump dollar coins to liberal coffee shops and watch the reaction.

Bank availability: The coins will be available at banks next month after going on sale through the Mint in September.

Collector pricing: Rolls of 25 cost $61 and bags of 100 sell for $154.50, above face value.

Legal tender: The Mint has indicated the 250th anniversary coins can be used for everyday transactions.