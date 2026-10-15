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Capitalist Insider: TSMC just banked $23.6B in a sixth record profit and shares still sank
Treasury challenges Americans to spend Trump coins at liberal shops
Barclays says the Tesla-SpaceX merger could be announced in weeks
Korea crashes 8% into bear market as AI debt fears go global
China accepts EU hybrid-vehicle cap to keep European markets open
Together with Kalshi
Treasury challenges Americans to spend Trump coins at liberal shops
U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach used a Treasury TikTok to challenge people to take the new Trump dollar coins to liberal coffee shops and watch the reaction.
Bank availability: The coins will be available at banks next month after going on sale through the Mint in September.
Collector pricing: Rolls of 25 cost $61 and bags of 100 sell for $154.50, above face value.
Legal tender: The Mint has indicated the 250th anniversary coins can be used for everyday transactions.
Beach quote: He told viewers to “go to your favorite liberal coffee shop with your top dollar coins. Buy a cup of coffee. Watch their heads explode.”
Barclays says the Tesla-SpaceX merger could be announced in weeks
Barclays analyst Dan Levy says a Tesla-SpaceX merger announcement could arrive before Tesla’s annual meeting, framing the combination as an AI vertical-integration play.
Timing window: The deal could be announced before the annual meeting that must occur by Dec. 6, giving shareholders a chance to vote.
AI pitch: Levy described it as pairing Tesla’s physical AI (Robotaxi, Optimus) with SpaceX’s virtual AI (Grok, Macrohard).
Terafab ease: A single board would simplify financing and approval for the planned Texas chip fab expected to cost hundreds of billions.
Valuations: Tesla’s market cap stands at $1.45 trillion and SpaceX at $2.06 trillion; both stocks fell Thursday morning amid a wider AI sell off.
Korea crashes 8% into bear market as AI debt fears go global
US futures slipped as the AI-trade unwind spread worldwide, sending Korea’s Kospi into a bear market with circuit breakers activated while Treasury yields fell sharply on growth fears.
Kospi enters bear: The index plunged 7.6%, triggering Level 1 circuit breakers for the first time since July 29, with Samsung down 9.5% and SK Hynix off 11.1%.
US open mixed: The Dow rose while the S&P and Nasdaq fell as semiconductors headed for an eighth straight down day, the longest streak since 2008.
Yields plunge: Ten-year yields dropped more than 10 basis points to the lowest level in weeks as investors sought safety amid the risk-off move.
Inflation heat: September PPI rose 1.3% month-over-month, the fastest since 2022, yet bonds rallied on concerns over growth and financing.
CoreWeave bonds hit 16% yields as AI debt panic spikes
CoreWeave shares and bonds sold off hard as yields pushed past distress levels, turning the Nvidia-backed neocloud into the face of worries that borrowed money is funding too much of the AI buildout.
Bond yields surge: The 2031 notes yielded above 16% while five-year CDS climbed near 1,000 basis points, implying a roughly 63% chance of default within five years on about $50 billion of debt.
CEO pushes back: Mike Intrator told staff the market “misunderstands and acts irrationally” and that the contract backlog more than supports all debt obligations.
Nvidia backstop: The chip maker agreed to purchase any unsold capacity through April 2032, yet selling pressure continued.
Broader strain: Oracle and other AI-related names also fell as investors scrutinized debt-funded expansion across the sector.
Anthropic revenue jumps 45% to $16.8B just weeks before IPO
Anthropic told investors its third-quarter revenue reached $16.8 billion, a 45% jump from the prior quarter, as the Claude maker prepared for a public listing next month.
Revenue surge: The figure rose from about $11.6 billion in the second quarter and $4.7 billion in the first.
Profitability claim: The company said it was profitable on an adjusted basis and cash-flow positive, generating $1.70 in revenue for every dollar spent on computing.
IPO timing: Public-market investors met in San Francisco Wednesday ahead of a debut as soon as November.
Growth context: While still rapid, the sequential pace moderated from earlier triple-digit gains according to market reaction.
China accepts EU hybrid-vehicle cap to keep European markets open
China accepted an EU cap of 350,000 hybrid-vehicle imports a year after Beijing talks, a concession that shows how much it needs Europe as other markets close.
Cap details: The limit starts in the coming months and rises 6% a year for three years, a move EU officials say could more than halve current volume.
Broader package: Talks also covered lower Chinese duties on EU goods and smoother rare-earth licensing as Beijing buys time.
Europe’s push: Leaders meet in Brussels Thursday and are expected to press for further curbs, potentially extending to chemicals.