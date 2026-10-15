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TSMC just banked $23.6B in a sixth record profit and shares still sank
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Morgan Stanley named Quantinuum its top quantum pick and upgraded it
TSMC just banked $23.6B in a sixth record profit and shares still sank
Taiwan Semiconductor reported a sixth straight record quarter Thursday with net profit up 68.7% and raised sales guidance, yet shares fell about 4% as AI financing worries overrode the demand confirmation.