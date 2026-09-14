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Since Trump returned to office last January, the internet has been abuzz with podcasters and keyboard warriors trying to claim that there is a “conservative civil war.” However, there is a far greater divide amongst the Democrat Party, and it’s getting worse every day. Membership in the DSA has risen by about 150% in the past two years, splitting apart moderate Democrats from their increasingly radical counterparts.

One of the best examples of how the Democrat Part is falling apart comes courtesy of Abdul El-Sayed, the Senate nominee in Michigan. On April 7, 2026, Sayed appeared onstage at a joint campaign event alongside Hasan Piker. Piker, a communist Twitch streamer, has openly expressed his hatred for America, saying things like “America deserved 9/11.”

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Prominent Michigan Democrats Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Birmingham), slammed Sayed’s decision. The leftist think tank, Third Way, sent a letter to Sayed which addressed Piker’s controversial statements. They asked Sayed:

Do you agree with Piker that “America deserved 9/11”?

Do you think “there’s a lot that we can learn” from the Chinese Communist Party?

Do you share his belief that ultra-Orthodox Jews are “inbred”?

Do you also dismiss the mass rape of Jewish and Israeli women by Hamas?

Do you believe as he does that “Hamas is a thousand times better” than the Israeli state?

If you do not endorse all of Piker’s views, which, specifically, do you reject?

Sayed and Piker’s association didn’t stop there. On August 3, Piker appeared at an event with Sayed in Detroit on the eve of his Senate primary. On Piker’s livestreams, he has repeatedly advocated for Sayed, using his enormous social media following to promote Sayed.

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In response to criticism against Piker and his radical allies, Sayed has begun to distance himself. In response to atni-semitic comments made by Piker, Sayed responded that “No one speaks for this campaign besides me.” Democrat Strategist Tre Easton praised the campaigns decision to distance themselves, writing “I want Abdul to win desperately, but the most predictable thing in the world was that Piker would inevitably become a serious liability in a general election. If you care about Abdul’s campaign succeeding, you should want him to distance himself from Piker clearly and directly.”

Sayed only won his primary by a 0.9 margin, meaning that he is caught between trying to appease the most radical leftist voters without alienating moderates. This has become an issue for all mainstream Democrats, especially those with Presidential aspirations. Gavin Newsom has found himself in trouble that has reduced his support in polling. His decision to interview conservative political figures like JD Vance and Ben Shapiro on his podcast put him in hot water with many on the left. Additionally, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna called Newsom a “cookie cutter Democrat,” arguing against his viability as a Presidential candidate. Former Vice President Kamala Harris still leads polling for the 2028 Democrat Presidential nomination, but liberal media outlets have labeled her “weak” for pursuing incremental progressive policies.

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