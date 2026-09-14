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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
9h

The only reason that the retarded extremist leaders on the Democrat side have any political capital is that they are followed by a mass of retarded extremist leftist voters.

The primary reason that we have a mass of retarded extremist leftist voters is that the education system and media is controlled by retarded extremist feminist elites packing the meager brains of the masses to be retarded extremists.

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Len's avatar
Len
9h

The left has no idea what a fight is —- they just eat each others to see which survives the event

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