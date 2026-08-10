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Margaret H. Brazda's avatar
Margaret H. Brazda
7d

God help America if this trend catches fire! Michigan-!a stop this now or regret immediately!

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
7d

Get rid of these people NOW. Don't know for sure is Egyptians are muslims?

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