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After winning his U.S. Senate primary election in Michigan, DSA candidate Abdul El-Sayed took the stage and declared “Inshallah.” The Arabic phrase is often used in Muslim communities to declare allegiance to Allah, symbolizing their faith in his plan. In this case, El-Sayed was expressing his faith that his primary victory would allow him to defeat Trump-backed candidate Mike Rogers this November. If Sayed is successful, he will bring a slew of socialist policies, Muslim sympathies, and lies with him into the Senate.

The day of Sayed’s victory, counterterrorism expert and Senior Analyst for the Department of Homeland Security Kyle Shideler gave testimony regarding the Muslim Brotherhood, which is now designated as a terrorist group. During questioning, Shideler brought up that Sayed’s father-in-law has connections to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups such as in the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). According to Shideler, he is a member of the Founder’s Committee, which is “only for those most devoted to ISNA and provides significant funding.” Sayed also has ties to Emgage, a candidate recruitment organization that seeks to elect Muslims into public office. Emgage was co-founded by Khurrum Wahid, who was on a terror watch list in 2011 and built a legal practice by defending terrorists.

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Shideler’s concern comes as no surprise, as Sayed has repeatedly defended terrorism. While hosting an event with Hasan Piker, Sayed defended the terrorist attack at the Temple Israel Preschool in March 2026. He excused the actions of the Hezbollah-linked jihadist, stating that “I think it’s just critical for us to understand that hurt people hurt people.” During his campaign, he warned his staff not to comment on the death of radical Iranian leader Ali Khamenei because “a lot of people in Dearborn are sad.”

In 2011, Sayed wrote an Op-Ed in which he encouraged the U.S. to support Muslim Brotherhood protestors. That same year, he penned a separate piece which argued that concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood were merely the result of racism. He alleged that many Americans “inherit a… tradition of ignorance” due to “years of marinating in Fox News.” Sayed has also advocated for Sharia Law, criticizing Oklahoma for previously considering a ballot measure that would’ve banned Islamic Law. Sayed likened the measure to the Trail of Tears and called it part of Oklahoma’s “history of racism.”

Sayed has a long history of exaggeration, including when it comes to his own profession. While it is true that he earned an MD from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, he never completed a residency or obtained a medical license. His only experience came from a month-long clinical rotation, during which he described himself as “cosplaying as a doctor.” Sayed has referred to himself as a physician and doctor multiple times despite Michigan law outlining that it is illegal to “induce the belief” that a person is “licensed or registered in the profession.” Sayed even went so far as to publish a book titled “A Doctor’s Journey into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic.” The book frames him as a practicing doctor, with reviews labelling him as a “physician” who could “heal the sick.”

Sayed has used his MD as an excuse to push his progressive agenda. He has advocated for “Medicare For All” programs and called for the abolishment of all medical debt. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna doubled down, saying that Sayed would “stick to Medicare for all… That was the central issue that’s winning this race for him.” During 2020, he called to defund the police, and has previously said that “Rather than investing in a force of people who respond with guns and put people in jails what if we… [invest] less in police.” However, one of the greatest signs of where Sayed’s allegiance lies comes from his relationship with DSA Rep. AOC. During a campaign rally she valiantly declared, “We have to elect Abdul!” Which is perhaps the worst endorsement of all.

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