Strategy bought 4,603 bitcoin for $369.7 million in the week to Aug. 30, its first purchase since June, as bitcoin headed toward its strongest month in almost 2 years.

Biggest buy since May: The 4,603 coins cost $369.7 million at an average $80,318 each, marking Strategy’s largest bitcoin purchase since May 18.

Treasury now 845,050 coins: Strategy’s stack stands at 845,050 bitcoin bought for $63.73 billion, an average cost of $75,412 across the full holding.

August rally runs 24%: Bitcoin gained 24% in August and was on pace for its best monthly performance since late 2024, Barron’s reported.

Share sale funds the stack: Strategy sold 4,531,421 MSTR shares, raising $602.8 million, and repurchased 1,557,177 STRC shares for $151.8 million.

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Oil futures jumped Monday after the first U.S.-Iran exchange of fire in a month, with Brent reclaiming $90 as QatarEnergy extended LNG cancellations into November and diesel cracks neared $100.

Brent reclaims $91 handle: November Brent rose 3.4% to $91.08 and WTI gained 3.4% to about $86.21 after the first U.S.-Iran firefight in weeks.

Diesel sits at epicenter: Goldman energy strategist Daan Struyven warned diesel remains “at the epicenter of the supply squeeze” as U.S. diesel cracks again neared $100 a barrel.

Qatar extends force majeure: QatarEnergy told Italy’s Edison another 5 LNG cargoes slated from late September to early November will not arrive, lifting canceled Edison cargoes to 29.

War cuts Qatari loadings: Qatar shipped only 18 LNG cargoes in the war’s first 6 months versus 509 a year earlier, a drop estimated to have cost about $24 billion.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opened G20 finance talks in Asheville, N.C., saying the world is “awash in debt” and predicting Iran’s economy could buckle in weeks or months under U.S. pressure.

Only growth exits debt: Bessent said U.S. debt is about $40 trillion and the fiscal 2026 deficit is about $2 trillion, arguing growth is the only way out.

EU backs economic outcast: Bessent thanked the European Union for “fulsome support” of Operation Economic Outcast, the secondary-sanctions drive against Iran’s financial enablers.

Warsh touts investment surge: Fed Chair Kevin Warsh told G20 officials this is a period of “secular growth” and a “global investment surge,” 100 days into his tenure.

China surplus on agenda: Bessent said the world cannot accept China’s $1.2 trillion trade surplus and floated a 7.5% tariff step ahead of a Trump-Xi meeting.

Markets raised the chance of a September Fed hike to 59.9% after Chair Kevin Warsh’s hawkish Jackson Hole speech, while long European yields jumped as oil and fiscal risks returned.

Barclays now expects hikes: Barclays economists called for 25-basis-point increases in September and December after Warsh flagged “concerning” inflation trends over the past year.

Odds doubled since speech: CME FedWatch put the chance of a September hike at 59.9%, up from 35.4% the day before Warsh spoke at Jackson Hole.

French yields near 2008: France’s 10-year yield hovered near 4.13%, a post-2008 area, with debt above 115% of GDP and the IMF seeing about 118.5% in 2026.

German bund hits 15-year: Germany’s 10-year bund yield reached a 15-year high as long U.S. yields edged up and French OATs traded cheaper than Italian BTPs.

OpenAI said ChatGPT ads hit a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate in about 200 days, a milestone the company is using to defend an $852 billion valuation ahead of a planned IPO.

Ads reach 40 countries: ChatGPT ads now run in more than 40 countries for free and Go users, with self-serve access opening across India, Europe, and MENA.

Teen app adds guardrails: OpenAI built a default ChatGPT portal for ages 13-17 with parental controls, Study Hours, and tighter limits on self-harm, explicit content, and emotional dependence.

Bailey warns market shock: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told the G20 frontier AI could spark a disorderly market correction by accelerating cyber risk through concentrated vendors.

Stretched AI valuations flagged: Bailey also cited sovereign-debt fragilities, equity-market leverage, and stretched AI-related asset valuations as threats to global financial stability.

China’s official factory PMI rose to 49.8 in August from 49.2 in July but stayed below 50, as Taipei reported a record 244 Chinese government ships operating around Taiwan.

Factories shrink second month: August’s official manufacturing PMI of 49.8 beat the 49.6 forecast and July’s 49.2 print but remained in contraction for a second month.

Orders edge back above 50: Production and new-order sub-indexes rose to 50.4 and 50.6, while new export orders rebounded to 50.1 from 49.6.

Record 244 government ships: Taipei Times counted 244 Chinese coast guard, research, and other government vessels around Taiwan, up from 55 in June, excluding PLA Navy warships.

Blockade risk stacks higher: About 45% to 50% of Taiwan’s crude imports normally transit Hormuz, layering energy-war risk onto a 2027 blockade tail for markets.

President Trump said he is authorizing legal documents to give ranchers the right to process their own food, targeting 4 meatpackers that control roughly 85% of U.S. processing capacity.

Four firms hold 85%: Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co. control roughly 85% of the country’s meat-processing capacity, a grip Trump called a “nasty monopoly.”

Import quota drew backlash: The announcement followed pushback from cattle producers on a plan to allow tariff-free imports of up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign beef.

Rollins tees up Monday: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said actions starting Monday would cut red tape, support smaller processors, and expand ranchers’ ability to sell meat across state lines.

Herd sits at 75-year low: The U.S. cattle herd sits at its smallest level in roughly 75 years, adding pressure in a market ranchers blame on dominant packers.

John Ternus becomes Apple CEO on Sept. 1 as Tim Cook shifts to executive chairman, inheriting an immediate fall product cycle and pressure to close Apple’s gap in artificial intelligence.

Cook keeps Trump and China: Tim Cook, CEO for 15 years, told staff he will keep handling Apple’s relationships with President Trump and the Chinese government as executive chairman.

Sept. 9 is first test: Apple’s Sept. 9 Cupertino event is expected to feature the first foldable iPhone, new Apple Watches, and a rebuilt Siri powered by large language models.

Siri rebuild uses Gemini: Apple decided to rebuild Siri using Google’s Gemini as its foundation after delays and an AI-leadership shake-up; full deployment is set for September.

Hardware chief, new gaps: Ternus, 51, joined Apple in 2001 and ran hardware engineering; the company still faces a memory-chip shortage it does not expect to resolve before next year. Tim Cook did the impossible and he did It well The Capitalist · Apr 22 Read full story

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