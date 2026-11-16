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Singapore seized former Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang’s passport in June 2025 and held it eight months while probing possible Nvidia chip routing to China, receiving limited assistance from U.S. authorities on supplier records.

Passport seized June 24 : Police took Huang’s passport on June 24, 2025, after a Commerce voluntary shipment check and returned it February 26 after a warning and ban on her return.

Requests yielded limited aid : Singapore sought Supermicro shipping records from July 7 for Malaysia-routed servers, escalating to repeated DOJ and FBI asks from September that produced limited information.

Commerce probe paused : Investigators spent months on whether restricted AI chips reached China before Undersecretary Jeff Kessler reportedly stopped the case after Nvidia intervened; Justice continues the ongoing probe.

Supermicro and other trails: Supermicro says it cooperated openly and was never a Megaspeed customer; separate Dell servers bought by Aperia in Singapore later showed Nvidia chips in a Shanghai loan filing.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a dramatic shake-up and an outside chief at Nvidia days after Jensen Huang’s resignation, even as allies assemble a war room and a petition nears 180,000 signatures ahead of Tuesday’s results.

Bessent sets deadline : He told Fox the board should hire externally, questioned whether shell companies were obvious workarounds for China chip sales, and demanded answers from the board and outside counsel within 10 days while pinning Megaspeed’s absence from the entity list on Commerce.

Petition and war room : An open letter has drawn roughly 158,000 to 180,000 signatures including Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder; the Financial Times reports Huang has discussed a return with confidantes while allies lobby the board and White House.

First post-Huang print : Interim chief Colette Kress faces Tuesday’s results, with Street forecasts around $109.1 billion in revenue, up 91 percent; options imply a 7.8 percent move, the largest in two years.

Stock and circulars: Shares have fallen about 25 percent over the past month and erased roughly $1.7 trillion; Nvidia holds about $900 million in Side A D&O insurance but no Side B or Side C coverage, leaving $530 billion in commitments now resting on Kress. Subscribe

Bitcoin tumbled to about $62,000 on Saturday, its weakest since August and a sixth straight weekly decline, after breaking its 200-day moving average and triggering $1.3 billion to $2 billion in mostly long liquidations before a modest rebound.

Weekend low and rebound : The token hit roughly $62,577 early Sunday, about 28 percent below its late-September peak near $87,162, then recovered toward $64,000 to $65,250 on Monday amid extreme fear.

ETF outflows and sentiment : U.S. spot-bitcoin ETFs recorded six straight days of outflows; crypto-linked shares including Strategy and Coinbase fell as the token hovered near three-month lows.

Liquidation wave : The break of the roughly $73,000 200-day average sparked the cascade; options traders are bracing for a slide toward $60,000.

Parallel pressure: An industry expert noted the coming Anthropic IPO may be pulling demand from bitcoin ETFs, echoing patterns around prior listings. Subscribe

U.S. stock futures pointed lower Monday as tech led declines and Nvidia slid ahead of its first post-Huang results, with Anthropic’s IPO and Fed minutes turning this into a pressure-cooker week for the AI trade.

Futures and Asia : S&P futures fell about 0.5 percent and Nasdaq futures 1.3 percent; Taiwan’s Taiex plunged 6 percent and the Kospi 4 percent as the chip sector digested the Nvidia crisis.

Week’s dual test : Nvidia reports after Tuesday’s close while Anthropic goes public; recent hot IPOs have struggled to hold gains, and the AI boom faces earnings, listing, and data risks.

Yield backdrop : The 10-year sat near 5.13 percent after last week’s biggest yield jump since April 2025.

Strategist targets: Goldman and Morgan Stanley both pencil in 8,700 for the S&P 500 by the end of 2027 on earnings growth and broader AI adoption. Subscribe

The White House plans to name more than two dozen tech companies, including Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft, as AI national champions in a program meant to help U.S. firms win business overseas.

Scope of the list : The program covers Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic among others, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Timing : The designation comes days after Jensen Huang’s resignation at Nvidia.

Purpose : It aims to support U.S. AI companies competing internationally.

Market context: The news arrives as Nvidia shares remain under pressure ahead of its earnings. Subscribe

Nvidia’s open checkbook for AI compute deals and startup investments is expected to tighten under interim CEO Colette Kress, with roughly $530 billion in financial guarantees and supply commitments now hanging on her.

Scale of exposure : Supply commitments and guarantees have swelled to about $530 billion, rising by nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars in a single quarter.

Leadership shift : Huang himself had begun closing some windows months before the board ousted him, according to reporting.

Insurance gap : The company has about $900 million in Side A directors-and-officers insurance but no Side B or Side C coverage for its own legal costs.

Earnings stakes: Tuesday’s results will be the first under Kress as the market tests whether the circular financing model holds. Subscribe

Anthropic’s market debut arrives the same week as Nvidia’s first post-Huang earnings, putting the AI rally under dual stress as recent hot IPOs have struggled to hold their prices.

Timing overlap : The listing coincides with Nvidia’s results and Fed minutes.

IPO track record : Analysts note recent hot IPOs have failed to sustain gains.

Market reaction : Futures and tech shares are already weaker ahead of both events.

Broader test: The combination is described as a pressure cooker for the AI boom. Subscribe

Taiwan’s Taiex plunged 6 percent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 4 percent Monday as the tech sector struggled to recover from the crisis at Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s resignation.

Regional carnage : Asian stocks mostly fell as chip names digested the leadership vacuum.

Nvidia linkage : The sell-off greeted Nvidia’s first post-Huang earnings week.

Futures impact : S&P and Nasdaq futures pointed lower in response.

Broader AI heat: The move keeps the AI trade in focus alongside Anthropic’s IPO.

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