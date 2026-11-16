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Intel sold $23B of stock at $95 while hiding the PC disaster, suit says
A Michigan pension fund sued Intel, CEO Lip-Bu Tan, and CFO David Zinsner last Friday, alleging the company misled investors about PC business weakness before an August $23 billion stock sale and sharp October drop.