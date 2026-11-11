The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
11m

Quit putting any of these Chinese in any government office in THIS country. They might be a citizen, but I'll be they still have BIG ties to china. You can't trust them at all.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.