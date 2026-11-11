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CoreWeave CEO kills stock sales after midterm data-center pushback
CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator sidelined his 10b5-1 share-sale plan after strong third-quarter results, insisting the company’s U.S. data-center pipeline stays on track despite Democratic midterm wins that favor tighter restrictions.