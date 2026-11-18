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Capitalist Insider: Nvidia AI commitments explode past HALF A TRILLION BUCKS
Nvidia doubles revenue to $116B as board PERMANENTLY rejects Huang
Gold crashes below $3,800 as 10-year yield sticks near 5.12%
Target posts strongest sales growth in five years on value push
Nvidia doubles revenue to $116B as board PERMENANTLY rejects Huang
Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier, while chairman Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate founder Jensen Huang after he offered to return.
Revenue and data center: Third-quarter sales reached $115.84 billion with data-center revenue near $107.6 billion to $108 billion, beating estimates around $109 billion.
Guidance and growth: The company guided current-quarter revenue to $130 billion at the midpoint and lifted next-year revenue growth outlook to 75% from 70%.
Leadership decision: Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and is not considering reinstatement, while interim CEO Colette Kress said “We’ve got this.”
Probes and China: The SEC is investigating Nvidia’s disclosures; the company stopped shipping Hopper-series chips to China, and Huang is scheduled to appear before House panels on Dec. 1.
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Anthropic prices $1.4T IPO today in ultimate AI boom test
Anthropic expects to price its initial public offering on Nov. 18 for trading as ANT on Nov. 19, with a range of $70 to $78 for 825 million shares implying a fully diluted valuation near $1.4 trillion.
Share offering size: The company is offering 825 million Class A shares at $70 to $78, plus a concurrent $26 billion private placement from Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and other tech firms.
Valuation range: At the top of the range the fully diluted value approaches $1.4 trillion, with reports of strong demand and possible pricing above the range.
Timing and ticker: Pricing is expected this evening with first trade Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.
AI market context: The debut follows Nvidia’s strong results amid leadership turmoil and tests investor appetite for the AI trade after recent volatility.
Waller: Fed may need 50bp shock hike as inflation spreads
Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC inflation is “spreading out” and heading the wrong way, saying a half-point rate hike at the December meeting may be needed to “shock people.”
Inflation concerns: Waller said most readings are above 3% and inflation has reignited, driven by energy spikes and tariffs after earlier events.
Hike path: He backed a 50 basis point move in December or a 25 basis point hike with a clear signal for January, after last year’s three quarter-point cuts.
Policy stance: Waller argued current policy is not sufficient and more aggressive actions are required to bring inflation down.
Market reaction: Futures had been pricing a quarter-point December hike; minutes are due later Wednesday.
Markets bounce as they try to reclaim the 200-day average
U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as the S&P 500 broke its 200-day moving average and technicians warned of a double-top pattern, then futures rose Wednesday after Nvidia’s results.
Tuesday selloff: The Dow dropped as much as 1.8% or nearly 1,000 points, the S&P 500 fell about 1.3–1.6%, and the Nasdaq declined up to 2%, with more than 80% of S&P stocks lower.
Technical signals: The S&P 500 undercut its 200-day average; 61.4% of Nasdaq 100 stocks are already down 20% or more.
AI doubts: Doubts about the AI boom and another system outage weighed on sentiment ahead of Nvidia earnings.
Wednesday bounce: Futures rose after Nvidia’s beat and raised guidance, with attention turning to Anthropic’s IPO.
Gold crashes below $3,800 as 10-year yield sticks near 5.12%
Gold fell below $3,800 for the first time since September 2025 while 10-year yields held near 5.12% after Fed Governor Waller’s comments on a possible larger rate hike.
Price level: Spot gold dropped under $3,800, its lowest since September 2025.
Yield backdrop: The 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5.12% after Waller’s 50 basis point talk.
Market context: The move came as equity futures rose on Nvidia’s results and raised guidance.
Safe-haven shift: The drop occurred amid ongoing AI-trade volatility and higher-rate expectations.
Iran strikes Kuwait and Bahrain as Hormuz tanker burns
Iran attacked targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, widening the fight over the Strait of Hormuz after setting a gas tanker ablaze, while the crew of the LPG tanker Tara Gas abandoned ship after a second hit.
Escalation in Gulf: Iran hit targets in Kuwait and Bahrain as U.S. strikes continue and talks harden over the Strait of Hormuz.
Tanker incident: The crew of the LPG tanker Tara Gas abandoned ship off Oman’s Musandam Peninsula after a second hit in two days; 24 Indian crew were evacuated, 21 landed at Khasab and one remains missing.
Broader pressure: The incidents add to ongoing disruptions around the Strait as U.S. forces continue operations.
Navy context: Navy nominee Hung Cao acknowledged the service used expired Tomahawk missiles in the Iran war because of a munitions shortage.
Target posts strongest sales growth in five years on value push
Target reported its strongest sales growth in years as a focus on new products and value paid off, with shares reacting positively amid the broader market moves.
Sales performance: The retailer delivered its best sales growth period in years, driven by new products and value offerings.
Strategic focus: Management emphasized product innovation and affordability as key drivers of the result.
Market context: The beat-and-raise came alongside Nvidia’s results and contributed to premarket futures activity.
Retail backdrop: The performance stood out after a period of consumer caution on discretionary spending.
Time for shareholders to replace the power hungry BOD