Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier, while chairman Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate founder Jensen Huang after he offered to return.

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Anthropic expects to price its initial public offering on Nov. 18 for trading as ANT on Nov. 19, with a range of $70 to $78 for 825 million shares implying a fully diluted valuation near $1.4 trillion.

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Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC inflation is “spreading out” and heading the wrong way, saying a half-point rate hike at the December meeting may be needed to “shock people.”

Inflation concerns : Waller said most readings are above 3% and inflation has reignited, driven by energy spikes and tariffs after earlier events.

Hike path : He backed a 50 basis point move in December or a 25 basis point hike with a clear signal for January, after last year’s three quarter-point cuts.

Policy stance : Waller argued current policy is not sufficient and more aggressive actions are required to bring inflation down.

Market reaction: Futures had been pricing a quarter-point December hike; minutes are due later Wednesday.

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U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as the S&P 500 broke its 200-day moving average and technicians warned of a double-top pattern, then futures rose Wednesday after Nvidia’s results.

Tuesday selloff : The Dow dropped as much as 1.8% or nearly 1,000 points, the S&P 500 fell about 1.3–1.6%, and the Nasdaq declined up to 2%, with more than 80% of S&P stocks lower.

Technical signals : The S&P 500 undercut its 200-day average; 61.4% of Nasdaq 100 stocks are already down 20% or more.

AI doubts : Doubts about the AI boom and another system outage weighed on sentiment ahead of Nvidia earnings.

Wednesday bounce: Futures rose after Nvidia’s beat and raised guidance, with attention turning to Anthropic’s IPO.

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Gold fell below $3,800 for the first time since September 2025 while 10-year yields held near 5.12% after Fed Governor Waller’s comments on a possible larger rate hike.

Price level : Spot gold dropped under $3,800, its lowest since September 2025.

Yield backdrop : The 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5.12% after Waller’s 50 basis point talk.

Market context : The move came as equity futures rose on Nvidia’s results and raised guidance.

Safe-haven shift: The drop occurred amid ongoing AI-trade volatility and higher-rate expectations.

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Iran attacked targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, widening the fight over the Strait of Hormuz after setting a gas tanker ablaze, while the crew of the LPG tanker Tara Gas abandoned ship after a second hit.

Escalation in Gulf : Iran hit targets in Kuwait and Bahrain as U.S. strikes continue and talks harden over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tanker incident : The crew of the LPG tanker Tara Gas abandoned ship off Oman’s Musandam Peninsula after a second hit in two days; 24 Indian crew were evacuated, 21 landed at Khasab and one remains missing.

Broader pressure : The incidents add to ongoing disruptions around the Strait as U.S. forces continue operations.

Navy context: Navy nominee Hung Cao acknowledged the service used expired Tomahawk missiles in the Iran war because of a munitions shortage.

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Target reported its strongest sales growth in years as a focus on new products and value paid off, with shares reacting positively amid the broader market moves.

Sales performance : The retailer delivered its best sales growth period in years, driven by new products and value offerings.

Strategic focus : Management emphasized product innovation and affordability as key drivers of the result.

Market context : The beat-and-raise came alongside Nvidia’s results and contributed to premarket futures activity.

Retail backdrop: The performance stood out after a period of consumer caution on discretionary spending.

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