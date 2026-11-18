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Nvidia’s supply agreements jumped to $390 billion, primarily for multiyear memory procurement, with another $160 billion in commitments for cloud, leases, equity and capex, while interim CEO Colette Kress said the company will remain thoughtful on capital.