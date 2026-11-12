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Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia president, CEO and board member effective immediately Thursday after affairs involving a suspected Chinese spy and a subordinate, sending shares down about 10% and stalling the AI trade after Wednesday’s rebound.

Kress named interim : Colette Kress, CFO since 2013, serves as interim CEO while retaining the finance role until a permanent successor is chosen from internal or external candidates.

Jones first chair : Longtime director Harvey C. Jones, a former Synopsys CEO, becomes Nvidia’s first-ever board chair as the board begins its search.

Stock market hit : Shares fell roughly 10% in premarket trading to levels not seen since July 2025, erasing hundreds of billions in market value and dragging AI names.

CoreWeave contrast: CoreWeave’s strong results had revived the AI trade Wednesday before the Huang news reversed futures and pressured the broader tech rebound.

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Nasdaq futures slid Thursday as Nvidia’s leadership crisis pressured the AI trade, reversing Wednesday’s CoreWeave-fueled rebound that had lifted tech shares after a historic selloff.

Wednesday rebound : CoreWeave’s strong earnings update eased some AI debt concerns, sending the Nasdaq up about 1.6% and helping AI stocks stage a comeback.

Thursday drag : Nvidia’s plunge pulled major index futures lower, with the Nasdaq futures down sharply as the scandal stalled the rebound.

Broader pressure : Asian markets also felt the weight of the Nvidia news, while oil and yields added secondary pressure to the open.

Volatility stretch: The Nasdaq had already seen some of its widest daily moves in more than a year heading into the latest swing.

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The affair linking Jensen Huang to a woman U.S. intelligence suspects is a Chinese Ministry of State Security asset has intensified calls for tighter chip controls and congressional scrutiny ahead of any Trump-Xi talks.

Alice Huang details : The woman tied to Megaspeed visited Taiwan eight times in 2024 and 2025; her husband Kang Wei introduced her to Huang and appeared to accept the relationship.

Second affair : The New York Times reported a separate relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s healthcare vice president who reported directly to Huang.

Lawmaker action : Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the administration to preserve records on Nvidia’s China chip exports and related security risks.

Beijing response: China accused Washington of using the drama to justify a chip blockade as the scandal unfolded.

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Colette Kress steps in as Nvidia’s interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent leader, and Elon Musk said hiring the departing founder would be “an honor.”

Kress background : Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after nearly 25 years in finance roles at Cisco, Microsoft and other tech firms and will keep the CFO title.

Jones appointment : Harvey C. Jones, who joined the board in 1993, becomes the company’s first-ever chair.

Musk comment : Musk replied on X that it would be an honor to hire Huang amid reports the board was preparing to oust him.

Succession search: The board is considering both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO role with earnings still set for Nov. 17.

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Oil prices were mixed Thursday after President Trump said the U.S. does not need a deal with Iran, citing frozen assets and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump remarks : Trump stated those days have long since passed, noting hundreds of billions in frozen Iranian money and U.S. control of the strait.

Price moves : Brent traded about 0.5% higher near $93.29 while WTI was little changed near $86.05.

Hormuz leverage : The comments reinforced U.S. leverage over shipping routes amid ongoing regional tensions.

November drop: WTI remains down roughly 16% for the month despite the latest headlines.

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Nebius shares fell after the AI cloud firm beat quarterly estimates but cut its revenue outlook and warned of delays tied to third-party capacity and higher spending.

Earnings beat : The company topped revenue and loss expectations in the third quarter.

Guidance cut : Management lowered full-year revenue guidance, citing capacity delays.

Capex rise : Higher capital spending and financing questions weighed on the shares.

Neocloud contrast: The selloff came as CoreWeave had earlier eased some AI infrastructure concerns.

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Nvidia’s board faces calls to treat the company as a large public enterprise rather than a founder-led private firm as it searches for a permanent CEO with no formal succession plan in place.

Board duty : The board has a responsibility to other shareholders to operate more like a professionally run public company.

No succession plan : Huang’s sudden exit left the firm without a named permanent successor, elevating key-person risk.

Search underway : Directors are initiating a process that will consider both internal and external candidates.

Key-person shock: Analysts and market participants described the departure as a major governance and concentration risk event.

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Megaspeed sits at the center of a U.S. probe into the diversion of billions of restricted Nvidia chips to China, with its executive linked to the affair involving Jensen Huang.

Probe focus : The Singapore-based firm is under investigation for possibly funneling advanced AI chips past export controls.

Singapore sales : Nvidia stopped reporting Singapore revenue last year as scrutiny of Megaspeed rose.

Executive ties : Alice Huang’s role at the firm has drawn additional attention amid the national-security allegations.

Broader network: Reports describe entities in Singapore and Malaysia used to move hardware toward Chinese customers.

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