A Chinese university with ties to defense bodies recently purchased advanced Nvidia AI chips, according to procurement notices, even as U.S. export controls remain in place.

Purchase documented : Procurement records show the acquisition of restricted-class chips.

Defense links : The university has close connections to Chinese defense organizations.

Controls backdrop : The sale occurred despite stringent U.S. restrictions on advanced AI processors.

Scrutiny timing: The report surfaced amid the broader Nvidia leadership and national-security controversy.

AMD and Broadcom shares gained in premarket trading as investors bet they could capture business amid Nvidia’s boardroom turmoil and falling stock.