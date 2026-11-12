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PLA-linked Chinese university bought banned Nvidia H200 chips anyway
Prediction markets called it: Huang exit odds hit 86% then he resigned
PLA-linked Chinese university bought banned Nvidia H200 chips anyway
A Chinese university with ties to defense bodies recently purchased advanced Nvidia AI chips, according to procurement notices, even as U.S. export controls remain in place.
Purchase documented: Procurement records show the acquisition of restricted-class chips.
Defense links: The university has close connections to Chinese defense organizations.
Controls backdrop: The sale occurred despite stringent U.S. restrictions on advanced AI processors.
Scrutiny timing: The report surfaced amid the broader Nvidia leadership and national-security controversy.
AMD and Broadcom surge as Huang resigns from Nvidia
AMD and Broadcom shares gained in premarket trading as investors bet they could capture business amid Nvidia’s boardroom turmoil and falling stock.