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Judy Kilhefner's avatar
Judy Kilhefner
8h

Thank you, President Trump and thank you to the farmers of this country. Never never ever give up there’s always light that cuts through the darkness of the tunnel.

God bless you all.🙏🥰💕

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
2h

I paid $500 for a whole lamb. It's hard to find anything but ground lamb here in cattle country. The meat is wonderful! And, since I am a spinner, she is going to hold onto a fleece for me when they shear in October.

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