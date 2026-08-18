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Listen up. Opening day in Oakland and Meta’s already bleeding about 4% to the mid-$540s as 29 states come swinging for the jugular. Meta has real issues, first with the damages for its bad behavior, $200 billion is seen as a realistic tab for what they will have to pay for what they did —although if it hit the proposed $1.4 trillion it would vaporize the market cap of the company—but the real knife is what might happen afterwards: forced death of “infinite scroll” and the engagement algorithms that print the ad dollars funding Zuck’s AI empire. This is the engagement engine on the witness stand.

Winners? Shorts collecting on every headline, state AGs scoring political points and tobacco-style trophies, and any rival that already dialed back the “hook the kids and addict them” features while Meta rode the dopamine wave.

Losers? Meta longs who bought the July AI monetization story, Zuckerberg if the damages gut Meta of the time and money it invested, and the ad machine that turns teen dopamine into the cash that funds everything else.

Next? Six to eight weeks of pure headline trading. Options already price a $30/5% move through August and $55/10% through September. Settlement or partial product neutering looks likely; full state win torches the core model.

This isn’t some sideshow. The same AI firepower we cheered when bulls shoved the stock higher now sits on a foundation of contested kid data and addictive design. Street already hates profitless prosperity spend, add court-ordered product surgery and the multiple compresses hard. Watch the testimony. Weak hands will fold. Smart money waits for the forced reset or the settlement floor. Zuck is running out of friends, even in the Metaverse.

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Wall Street’s still wetting itself over circular financing while Jensen locks the real scarce assets, land, power, and shells so his GPUs keep printing. BofA’s Vivek Arya looked past the noise Monday and put $350 on the stock from $225. Residual value guarantee only, capped at $105 billion, not the $250 billion horror show. This is how you own the cycle instead of renting capacity from hyperscalers building rival silicon.

Winners? Nvidia shareholders who ignore the pearl-clutching and load the dip while the multiple sits at multi-year lows. OpenAI gets Ohio capacity. SB Energy prints on the build. Anyone long the full stack.

Losers? Shorts screaming “circular” and the pure hyperscaler custom-chip crowd watching Nvidia secure independent demand. Weak hands who sold the financing headlines.

Next? Aug. 26 earnings spill the off-balance-sheet details. Ramp buybacks from half of free cash flow toward the 75-100% peer range and the multiple expands. Demand holds and $350 is just the start.

I called Nvidia ripping 30-50% higher alongside Micron and SpaceX in “Wall Street crowns Micron the next Nvidia,” This deal and Arya’s buyback lever deliver exactly that thesis with cleaner risk. They’re not just selling chips, they’re controlling the entire factory. Critics miss the bottleneck. Greed still works when the math does. Load the truck.

Wall Street sold the defense sector an average 17% since Iran fighting started like a bunch of scared interns. Citi’s John Godyn just put hard numbers on it U.S. missile output more than doubles from roughly 2,500 to over 6,000 a year on Patriots, THAAD, Tomahawks and more. Record budgets, Europe rearming, war teaching smart munitions at scale. Contracts already flying. Market frets 2026 midterms instead of reading the backlog.

Winners? As usual, the people who make things that go boom. RTX, Lockheed, Northrop and everyone who makes the parts that go in missiles.

Losers? Shorts still fighting the restock reality. Weak hands who sold pure political fear. Anyone waiting for a peace dividend that isn’t coming.

Next? Seasonal smile into the fall. Ramps hit earnings, allies layer demand, multiples expand. These lagging names keep smiling while the crowd frets elections.

This is the easiest money printer right now. War emptied the magazines at up to $15.5 million dollars per missile fired. Now the magazines needs to be refilled. Factories own the next several years. Midterm noise is the discount. Load the missile makers and parts suppliers before the Street wakes up. Greed works when the orders are already signed. Peace is for the suckers who sold the bottom.

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The Financial Times just confirmed the blood is real. Non-accruals at the 20 largest BDCs hit a median 2.8% of cost in Q2, levels last seen in the 2017 oil hangover. 2020-21 zero-rate vintage loans are choking. Higher rates are starving borrowers of cash for growth.

Winners? Oaktree and every dry-powder operator who stayed defensive. They conserve capital now and lean into the volatility later. Distressed buyers who wait for the forced sales will feast.

Losers? KKR, Blue Owl and Apollo MidCap vehicles already down 14-15%. FS KKR sitting on 7.1% troubled loans. Software PE sponsors handing keys to lenders. BDC retail holders priced for death.

Next? More writedowns, redemption gates, and impairments. Contagion risk into PE-controlled insurers. The 2020-21 vintage keeps bleeding while new commitments dry up.

Greed stuffed $2-3 trillion into opaque private credit after the banks ran for cover. Now the hangover arrives on schedule. Higher rates and AI disruption to software books are the twin grinders. Smart capital sits tight, waits for the carcasses, then buys the paper at 40 cents. The cycle never skips a generation. Profit from the pain or get crushed by it.

WSJ finally sees what got flagged months ago. Nine big tech names now carry $3 trillion in off-balance-sheet AI commitments, up $1.2 trillion in a single quarter. Uncommenced leases alone hit $1.2 trillion. Purchase obligations another $1.9 trillion. Meta’s Hyperion stays hidden until the rent checks start. Capex was the tip. The real tab lives in the footnotes. Exactly the spend reckoning we called when Google got punished for spending like a drunken sailor on AI and the $2 trillion chip carnage slammed into support.

Winners? Nvidia locking the $500 billion private-credit backstop. Suppliers who get paid whether the models monetize or not. Chinese open-weight models crushing token prices more than 50% and grabbing share with dirt-cheap compute.

Losers? Hyperscalers running negative free cash flow while the depreciation wall still sits in construction-in-progress. Pure-play labs still burning cash. Anyone long the multiple without reading the lease footnotes.

Next? Margins get crushed when the deferred depreciation lands. More SPVs or a funding window that suddenly shuts. Token price war accelerates if Chinese models keep undercutting.

They hid the leverage in the footnotes while the Street celebrated the supercycle. Now the bill is visible and private credit is the layer funding half of it. Sentiment still lets them raise. When that window closes the only question left is who still has real cash flow. Greed was good. Visibility is better. The weak get flushed. The disciplined collect.

Don’t believe me? Who chooses copper over fiber optic for home broadband? Same deal here, just on a giant scale. Optics is the only pavement that moves data across million-square-foot AI data centers without melting. Copper is a toaster oven. Nearly $700 billion in hyperscaler spend has no choice. Photonics and optics just posted 113% gains in 2026 while the MSCI All Country World Index crawls at 14%. Bank of America crowned it the best global theme of the year and top-quintile triple momentum. Tema’s brand-new LAZR ETF ripped 34% this month on Coherent and Lumentum.

Winners? Coherent, Lumentum, LAZR holders and every pure optical interconnect name collecting tolls on the AI clusters. Light moves farther, cooler, faster. The smart money that bought the unglamorous layer early.

Losers? Copper cable dinosaurs, FOMO chasers paying 35-42 times forward earnings, and anyone still pretending traditional wires scale these monsters. They’re about to get cooked.

Next? The bad day for copper is coming. Wait for the wave, load the pure plays hard, then ride co-packaged optics and photonic chips as the $700 billion keeps flowing into denser clusters.

Exactly as I flagged in “UMC fires up Singapore production for AI photonics as Citi turns bullish” inside the Apple lawsuit piece, silicon photonics is the quiet killer app of AI scale. The numbers are now screaming it. High multiples demand predator discipline, buy the fear, not the greed. Optics doesn’t care which model you’re running. It’s mandatory pavement. Get positioned or get left holding melted copper while the light-speed trade compounds. Greed works when it’s pointed at the actual bottleneck.

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