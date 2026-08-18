Capitalist Insider: Analysts just piled into Scribe with up to 183% upside targets
Historic low Bitcoin volatility signals a 30% move within 60 days
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Analysts just piled into Scribe with up to 183% upside targets
Historic low Bitcoin volatility signals a 30% move within 60 days
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Scribe Therapeutics draws bullish ratings with 183% upside
Three Wall Street firms initiated coverage of Scribe Therapeutics less than a month after its IPO, with price targets of $37 to $60 implying 75% to 183% upside.