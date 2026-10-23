Meta shares dropped nearly 7% Thursday after the company posted its first negative free cash flow since its 2012 IPO, as third-quarter AI capital outlays exceeded operating cash generation.

Cash flow flips: Free cash flow came in at negative $2.12 billion for the quarter, reversing a $10.6 billion positive result a year earlier.

Capex range raised: Full-year 2026 capital spending is now guided at $135 billion to $145 billion, with the floor lifted $5 billion from the prior range.

Nonvoting shares: The company is creating a new class of nonvoting Class C common stock to raise AI capital while preserving Mark Zuckerberg’s voting control.

Credit spreads widen: Five-year credit default swap spreads hit record highs, reflecting investor concern over the scale of artificial intelligence investment.

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The Nasdaq Composite fell about 2.6% Thursday, its steepest one-day decline since June, as Meta’s spending outlook and broader AI capital concerns triggered a sharp rotation out of megacap technology.

Megacap drag: Meta, SpaceX and Nvidia led losses, with Meta down roughly 7% and the semiconductor index posting its largest drop since July.

Defensive rotation: Nearly half of S&P 500 sectors finished higher even as the cap-weighted index declined about 1.4%, with consumer staples and other defensives attracting flows.

Equal-weight gain: The equal-weight S&P 500 rose 0.3% while the standard index fell, and 322 members advanced.

Treasury bid: Bond yields posted their biggest daily drop in more than three years as investors sought safety amid the technology rout.

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Brent crude climbed to $114.80 Friday, its highest level since May, as fresh Houthi strikes on Saudi targets and Iranian claims of halted Hormuz traffic added risk premium to already elevated prices.

Houthi strikes: Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, while additional attacks hit facilities near Dammam, Yanbu and Shaybah.

Hormuz claims: An IRGC-linked official stated that traffic of violating vessels through the Strait of Hormuz had been completely stopped after tanker strikes.

Aramco evacuation: Saudi Aramco ordered an evacuation of its Dhahran headquarters, the first such move since the current conflict began.

Futures pressure: Equity futures slipped as the oil spike compounded Thursday’s AI-led selloff, with WTI also rising above $100.

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Moderna shares fell more than 18% Thursday after late-stage trial data for its personalized melanoma vaccine with Merck leaked online, sparking a sell-the-news reaction that erased roughly $24 billion in market value.

Efficacy numbers: The combination of Intismeran and Keytruda cut the risk of recurrence or death by 42% and distant metastasis or death by 38% versus Keytruda alone in a trial of more than 1,100 patients.

Timing of leak: Detailed results surfaced on an oncology site ahead of the planned European Society for Medical Oncology presentation in Madrid.

Oncologist view: Physicians described the data as solid and clinically meaningful, creating a rare disconnect with the sharp Wall Street selloff.

Prior expectations: The stock had more than quintupled year-to-date after earlier interim results showed meaningful reductions in recurrence risk.

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The equal-weight version of the S&P 500 gained 0.3% Thursday even as the standard index dropped about 1.4%, with more than half of members advancing and breadth holding up beneath megacap weakness.

Breadth count: 322 stocks in the S&P 500 finished higher on the session.

Megacap concentration: Losses in a handful of large technology names were sufficient to pull the capitalization-weighted index lower despite the majority of constituents rising.

Defensive tilt: Money rotated into safer sectors, with nearly half of S&P 500 sector groups finishing positive.

Context for rotation: The divergence highlighted how AI spending concerns concentrated selling pressure in the largest weights rather than across the broader market.

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A New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay $25 billion after a jury found the company committed more than 43 million consumer-protection violations by misleading users about privacy practices.

Jury finding: The ruling cited willful violations involving user data exposure and deceptive privacy representations.

Named executives: The decision referenced Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg in connection with the practices at issue.

Scale comparison: The penalty dwarfs the 2019 FTC settlement against the company.

Market reaction: The ruling added to an already difficult session for Meta shares driven by AI spending concerns.

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An October 21 filing shows Mark Zuckerberg considered relocating from California over the proposed one-time 5% billionaire tax but agreed to keep his primary residence in the state under a board-approved share arrangement.

Residency commitment: The agreement keeps Zuckerberg in California for eight years if Proposition 40 passes.

Control protection: The new nonvoting share class helps him address potential tax liabilities without diluting his roughly 61% voting stake.

Economic ownership: Zuckerberg holds about 13% of Meta’s economic interest while controlling the majority of votes.

Timing: The arrangement was reached with less than two weeks remaining before the midterm elections.

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Short sellers booked roughly $6 billion in paper gains this month as AI data-center and neocloud names declined sharply amid spending concerns, according to ORTEX data.

Targeted names: The gains concentrated in stocks tied to hyperscaler data-center buildouts and specialized cloud infrastructure providers.

Timing: The profits accrued during the broader technology rout that accelerated after Meta’s earnings.

Market context: The selling pressure on these names coincided with the Nasdaq’s worst session in four months.

Broader implication: The data illustrate how quickly sentiment has shifted against the heaviest AI infrastructure spenders.

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