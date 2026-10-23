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Musk targets 80,000 sites to launch fourth U.S. wireless giant
SpaceX is negotiating access to at least 80,000 U.S. cell sites, including with Crown Castle, as it advances plans to become a fourth nationwide mobile carrier combining satellite and terrestrial coverage.