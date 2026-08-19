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CE Stanley's avatar
CE Stanley
9h

mRNA vaccine from China? That's not going in my body.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
9h

If the House of Representatives flips, you can kiss your butt goodbye!

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