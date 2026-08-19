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Moderna shares surged after the company and Merck reported their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with Keytruda met primary and secondary goals in a Phase 3 trial of more than 1,100 melanoma patients.

Phase three trial success: The combination extended the time patients lived without melanoma returning compared with Keytruda alone and also reduced the risk of the cancer spreading to distant body parts.

Personalized vaccine approach: The mRNA shot is designed around unique mutations in each patient’s tumor and pairs with Merck’s immunotherapy to train the immune system against those specific markers.

Regulatory path ahead: The companies plan to present detailed data at an upcoming medical meeting and will begin discussions with regulators in the coming months about potential approval.

Stock market reaction: Moderna shares soared more than 60% in premarket trading while Merck climbed in early trading, reflecting the first positive late-stage result for an mRNA cancer vaccine.

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Unitree Robotics shares jumped 542% in early trading on their Shanghai debut after the Chinese humanoid robot maker raised about 6.1 billion yuan, or $905 million, in its initial public offering.

Shares hit highs: Unitree shares climbed to 968.1 yuan after reaching as high as 1,100 yuan during the Shanghai STAR Market debut that drew heavy early investor interest in the robotics maker.

Investor group strong: AI company DeepSeek invested about 140.8 million yuan while existing backers include technology giant Tencent, boosting the profile of the Hangzhou-based humanoid robot company.

Superman robot specs: Unitree unveiled its new Superman humanoid that can jump two meters from a standing start and run at speeds of up to 12.66 meters per second ahead of the listing.

Market size growth: Morgan Stanley raised its China humanoid robot shipment forecast to 50,000 units this year and expects the overall market to expand from $2 billion to $15 billion by 2030.

Target posted second-quarter net sales growth of 5.3% and comparable sales of 3.8% that topped estimates, while a $752 million tariff refund lifted earnings and led the retailer to raise its full-year guidance.

Broad category strength: All six major categories grew with food and beauty leading the gains while apparel and home lagged, which executives describe as multiyear journeys requiring more assortment changes for better results.

Digital sales surge: Digital comparable sales rose 8.7% while same-day delivery climbed more than 25%, helping push overall comparable sales to 3.8% that beat the 2.4% Wall Street consensus estimate.

Full year guidance: Target raised its net sales growth outlook to about 5% and now expects full-year EPS of $9.90 to $10.90 including refunds or $8.25 to $9.25 excluding the benefit.

Price cuts expand: The company has lowered prices on more than 10,000 items with additional reductions planned and opened 17 new stores even as the CEO stressed durable growth remains the priority.

Estee Lauder reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.63 billion that beat estimates and raised its adjusted operating margin outlook for fiscal 2027 as the beauty company showed signs its turnaround is gaining momentum.

Fourth quarter beat: Adjusted earnings reached 39 cents per share versus the 32-cent consensus while organic sales grew 5%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of organic growth for the company.

Full year recovery: Full-year adjusted EPS rose to $2.51 from $1.51 a year earlier with net sales increasing 5% to about $15 billion, ending a stretch of annual revenue declines.

Guidance improvement: The company reaffirmed 3% to 5% organic sales growth for fiscal 2027 and raised the adjusted operating margin midpoint while confirming net reduction of about 10,000 jobs.

Category performance: Skin care and fragrance led growth in the quarter as the company continues efforts to speed product launches and reach younger shoppers through digital platforms.

President Donald Trump late Tuesday paused 50% tariffs on certain Canadian imports that were set to take effect at midnight, saying the United States and Canada have a deal subject to finalizing documents.

Talks with Mark Carney: The pause followed trade discussions between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled tariff implementation under Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act.

Targeted goods and value: The duties would have hit roughly $20 billion of Canadian imports including hockey sticks, wine and other consumer products after complaints of discrimination in vehicle, alcohol and dairy sectors.

Small business concerns: Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly said a 50% tariff would render products uneconomic and could halt U.S. sales for many of the group’s 103,000 members.

Keystone pipeline mention: Trump indicated the Keystone XL pipeline might be revived as part of the arrangement while previous tariffs on metals, lumber and other Canadian goods remain in place.

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz was projected Tuesday to win the Democratic primary in Florida’s 25th congressional district, defeating Oliver Larkin who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

New district after redistricting: Moskowitz competed in a newly drawn seat after Florida completed redistricting this year designed to help Republicans gain additional House seats in the upcoming November general election.

Republican primary undecided: The Republican nomination contest in the 25th district remains unresolved with five candidates still in the race including former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer as of Tuesday night.

Map boosts Republican majority: Florida’s revised congressional map is projected to deliver Republicans as many as four more seats and potentially produce a 24-to-4 Republican edge in the state’s House delegation.

Primaries signal midterm trends: Contests in Florida and Alaska drew close attention as early indicators of Republican or Democratic momentum before November elections decide control of Congress.

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