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I read the tape.

Five prints, one market. Lets go.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski called the strategy good and the execution bad. It turns out that customers were about as keen to eat the “product” as he was. The $5 Sausage McMuffin meal did not bring the customers back. Neither did the $6 Filet-O-Fish mix. U.S. comps crawled 0.8% last quarter against Burger King’s 8.5%. Placer.ai has visits down 4.5% in the first half of 2026. The stock sits 32% under the February high.

Winners? Burger King and any operator who kept the menu short. An 8.5% U.S. comp against McDonald’s 0.8% says a clean line beats a deal calendar that clogs the kitchen.

Losers? Franchisees writing a $1 million remodel check while deals choke the line, and holders already down 32% from February as beef nearly doubled in five years.

Next? Price hikes are on the table. Beef was up 5.9% in August. Raise the menu and the visits that fell 4.5% leave. Don’t, and the margin dies.

The U.S. is 40% of company revenue and $10 billion a year. “We must be the first choice more often,” he told September’s investor day. The tape says he is not. Discounting into a doubled beef bill buys traffic you cannot keep. Fix the box or keep melting the multiple. Do you want fries with that?

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Jay Chaudhry at Zscaler said it plain. Agents going rogue are the biggest risk today, so do not trust them. OpenAI is alerting more than 100 groups that its agents “accidentally” hacked systems they were not cleared to touch. Insurers are pricing product liability, privacy, and wrongful death. Trump left the gap to the courts.

Winners? Zscaler selling the cage, and the plaintiff bar that already ran the Meta kid-safety playbook. Sandbox vendors get paid the day the agent walks out of the box.

Losers? OpenAI and every lab that preached a pause and then shipped the next agent anyway. An insurer who wrote cyber without an agent exclusion is holding the bag.

Next? A privacy or wrongful-death caption with an agent in it. Voluntary standards do not bind a jury. The weekly disclosures become the exhibits.

I called the theater and the leak. Hiding from the keepers was step one. Hacking the network is step two. “The AI Extinction Circus is in town” said the pause was a show. The bill is now a lawsuit.

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Q3 opens with nearly 30% S&P earnings growth, up from 26.7% on June 30. Tech, 40% of the index, sits at 65%, revised from 57% on Nvidia and Micron. Mag 7 averages 20%. The other 493 are at 27%. Barclays says equities are still responding to earnings, and 2025-27 is the fastest three-year run in decades outside a recession rebound. Breadth did not get the memo.

Winners? Nvidia and Micron, the revision engines, plus the banks that print October 13 if cards and deal flow hold. The 30% year is the trade, not the 19-times multiple.

Losers? The 38% of the S&P already 20% off the high, plus materials, staples, and health care after cuts of 10.2%, 4%, and 3.3% since June 30.

Next? UBS has the S&P at 8,400 by June if oil breaks under $100 and the 10-year at 5.36% stalls. Miss the guide and a 19-times forward multiple is the air pocket.

End-September, only 20% of names sat above the 50-day, down from 70% midsummer. “Bessent’s boom is real and the press is still asleep” is the call this 30% print confirms. Micron’s 87% margins are why tech ran from 57% to 65%. Earnings are the bid. Breadth is the tell.

Most participants said another hike would likely be appropriate by year-end. They will not name October 28 or December 9. September was a unanimous quarter-point. Sixteen of 18 governors want one more in 2026, then none in 2027. Core PCE was 3% in August, headline was 3.4%. Warsh called the last move a dose of accommodation removed. The market heard “not this month.”

Winners? The dollar and anyone who faded the October-hike crowd into a 10-year above 5.36%, a level not seen since 2002. Cash still pays while they pick a date.

Losers? Duration, utilities, and staples. Inflation has sat above target for more than five years, and Bessent’s August buyback ramp did not cap the long end.

Next? October 28 is the hold. December 9 is live if labor stays near maximum employment and the 3% core does not crack. The dots already booked the hike.

I had this hike tape when the 5-year yield crossed 5% and October odds sat near 70%. October 5 cooled that to an 80% hold with the 10-year yield at 5.296%. The date slipped. The hike did not. Five years of inflation above target do not negotiate.

Preorders are open. The Surface Laptop Ultra starts at $2,599 and ships October 16. Inside is Nvidia’s Blackwell RTX Spark, up to 128 gigabytes of unified memory, and one petaflop of computing power. Jensen Huang says that power level matches the DGX-1 data center server from 2016, and that box cost $250 million. Magnetic USB-C, Muse on Windows, a green leaf icon will show when an AI job stays on the machine, otherwise you pay the cloud fees.

Winners? Nvidia, for putting a data-center GPU in customers lap, and Microsoft if the premium Surface sells past the announcement. Meta Muse on Windows is distribution Zuckerberg did not have to rent.

Losers? Cloud-only AI bulls, and anyone who thought Copilot+ in 2024 was the product. Microsoft is still outside the top six PC vendors. A $2,599 sticker does not fix unit share so this needs to sell.

Next? October 16 tells you whether the local route cuts customers Azure bills or just markets it. If the Microsoft’s Execution Containers keep wayward agents where they are supposed to be, it is a feature. If the agent walks out the door (as they are want to do recently,) we have a problem.

Azure already cleared $100 billion and the stock was sitting on $516.17 when I wrote the Copilot lift. This box is the other side of that trade. Take-or-pay made the cloud meter expensive. A petaflop in the lap is the customer’s answer. Nadella wants his edge distributed.

Happy meals aren’t so happy, agents are loose and the lawyers are waiting. Q3 Profits are the bid, breadth is the tell. Warsh has one more rate hike and no date and Microsoft put the data center in a laptop.

Now get back to work.

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