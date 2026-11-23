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Nvidia’s board voted unanimously Monday to restore Jensen Huang as CEO and president effective immediately, 11 days after his Nov. 12 resignation over extramarital affairs. Shares jumped nearly 30% as Trump backed the move and the board cited senior U.S. government input that he poses no national security risk.

Unanimous board vote : Directors said discussions satisfied them on Huang’s candor and ability to lead; independent probe into foreign-intelligence reports continues.

Trump full endorsement : President called the decision “correct and proper,” stated the U.S. sees no unlawful conduct, and said the country needs Huang’s leadership.

Market value jump : Stock opened around $160 after Friday’s close near $125.53, adding hundreds of billions in value in early trading.

Probe still active: Board created a National Security and Export Control Committee; Colette Kress remains CFO after serving as interim CEO.

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Major indexes roared higher Monday after Nvidia reinstated Huang, with the Nasdaq climbing nearly 7%, the S&P 500 adding about 4.8%, and the Dow rising more than 1,200 points. The move followed last week’s record point drops that pushed the S&P into correction territory.

Index gains locked: Nasdaq 100 futures briefly hit circuit-breaker limits; chip stocks including AMD and Broadcom rallied alongside Nvidia.

Prior week damage: Indexes notched their biggest one-week point declines on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data, after a seven-day S&P losing streak.

Futures lead: Premarket contracts for the Nasdaq were up more than 3% before the open as buyers tested the waters.

Oversold bounce: Strategists noted the move came after extreme selling, with some calling it mechanical after the prior week’s liquidation.

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Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang roughly 11 hours after Trump publicly urged the move, with the stock rising as much as 30% premarket and Nasdaq futures halted limit-up. Goldman’s Privorotsky asked whether the “Trump put” had returned and whether to sell the squeeze.

Timing of vote: Board cited senior government input that left it confident Huang posed no national-security risk.

Futures reaction : S&P futures gained up to 4.6% while Nasdaq contracts hit circuit-breaker limits on the news.

Bessent shift : Treasury Secretary, who had earlier called for an outside CEO, declined to oppose the return and called the spy angle “kind of a canard.”

Squeeze question: Privorotsky noted the rapid rebound after the prior week’s bloodbath and flagged the risk of selling into the move.

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Arm CEO Rene Haas, a leading external candidate for the Nvidia job, extended his contract through 2033 and will become SoftBank vice chairman starting Dec. 1. The move ends speculation he might succeed Huang after the board approached him following the resignation.

Prior Nvidia role : Haas spent roughly seven years at Nvidia before joining Arm in 2013 and becoming CEO in 2022.

SoftBank role : He assumes the vice-chairman position at Arm’s majority owner effective Dec. 1.

Statement : Haas said he has “never been more confident about Arm’s future” and is committed to realizing its potential for years.

Search context: Nvidia’s board had hired a search firm; other names floated included Lisa Su and Tim Cook before Huang’s return.

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David Rosenberg labeled Monday’s futures rally a “classic dead-cat bounce” after last week’s “epic drubbing,” noting equities are oversold but the move may not be trustworthy. He pointed to thinned holiday-week volumes that amplified the volatility.

Technical damage : Rosenberg said much damage remains despite the oversold condition.

Volume effect : A holiday-shortened week thinned trading and exaggerated swings.

Caution on trust : He evoked a film line about never trusting certain things, applying it to the bounce.

Context of drop: The prior week delivered the S&P’s largest one-week point decline on record.

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The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF closed Friday at 16.4 times forward earnings, below the value ETF’s 16.6, the first such discount since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The inversion arrived after the sharp tech and AI selloff.

Valuation flip : Growth now sits at a slight discount to value on a forward-earnings basis.

Historical rarity : The last time growth was cheaper than value was during the financial crisis.

Selloff driver : The shift followed last week’s heavy declines in AI and technology names.

Context for bounce: The relative cheapness appeared just as markets began rebounding on the Huang news.

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Nasdaq futures jumped and Nvidia shares surged more than 30% premarket after the board said Huang would return immediately, putting the stock on track to recoup losses since Nov. 13. The move followed a week that delivered the indexes’ largest point drops on record.

Premarket surge : Nvidia was up more than 27% before the open as buyers stepped in.

Index contracts : Nasdaq futures led the recovery after the prior week’s AI-driven liquidation.

Recoup path : The stock was positioned to reverse declines that began after the Nov. 12 resignation.

Worst week: All three major indexes recorded their biggest one-week point declines, per Dow Jones data.

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CrowdStrike agreed Monday to buy Zscaler in a $43.9 billion all-stock transaction, the largest cybersecurity deal on record, uniting endpoint and zero-trust network security as AI-driven threats rise. Zscaler shareholders receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares, a roughly 34% premium, with the deal expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028.

Premium and ownership : Implied value of about $260.41 per Zscaler share; CrowdStrike holders will own roughly 84% of the combined company.

Revenue scale : Combined firm is expected to start with more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, including about $3.9 billion from Zscaler.

Leadership plan : George Kurtz remains CEO of the combined company; Jay Chaudhry will run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike’s board.

Market reaction: Zscaler shares jumped in premarket trading while CrowdStrike fell on dilution concerns; companies operate separately until close.

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