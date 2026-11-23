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Last week’s AI wipeout crushed hedge funds with biggest weekly loss in 18 months
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The AI wipeout crushed hedge funds with biggest weekly loss in 18 months
Global hedge funds lost more than 3% in the week ended November 20, their biggest drawdown since April 2025, according to JPMorgan. The loss pushed November’s average decline to about 4% as funds cut exposure and leverage.