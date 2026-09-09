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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
10h

My take on Druckenmiller is he is pissed because he is short bonds on a levered basis, and if Bessent is successful, that directly costs Druck.

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
11hEdited

The Genie is already out of the bottle. AI like so many other new technologies - no matter how good the intentions were are quickly corrupted. These technologies seem to have been a gift to the corrupt. Add to that lenient judges who fail to uphold our laws and the future looks very grim.

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