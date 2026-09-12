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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
2h

Thank you for stating this out loud. It needs to be said. We should have shut down all immigration after 9/11 to any and all countries that Islam is promoted and praised. We need to export all of its "followers" and shut it down in the United States. It is NOT an American value, anymore than communism or socialism.

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
2h

The most idiotic PM (a close second to the last one) in canada said "Muslim values are canadian values." Which ones? Women have no rights other than those granted by their fathers or husbands? A woman raped should be stoned for having had sex outside of her marriage? Children are the property of their fathers? If your female family member disgraces you...you may kill her without consequence? And always a cdn favorite (I guess according to the PM), kill the infidels.

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