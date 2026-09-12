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I hate islam.

Let me make it abundantly. I have too much respect for you, the reader, and too much respect for myself, to soften that unconventional opening thesis with the milquetoast, prerequisite qualifiers of cautious political correctness which pepper our postmodern society.

I hate islam. I will not buffer the sentiment with the effete qualifier “radical islam” or the false “islam has contributed to our culture” or the castrated “some of my best friends are muslim”. I’m too tired and too angry to pull punches when we should be sharpening swords.

Metaphorically, of course.

Islam is not our friend. Michigan’s democrat senatorial candidate the abundantly muslim Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed told an audience in 2018 “you may not hate muslims, but muslims hate you.” Charming. May he know the feeling is mutual, though I won’t “hate” people as my Lord commands me to love my enemy.

Curious, that our God calls on us to love whereas his god tells him to behead. See if you can detect the subtle difference.

I can love but still recognize my enemy, and I never pretend he is anything other. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is terrible strategy. The enemy of my enemy could very well be my enemy, and in that situation, let them destroy each other while you drink with friends.

Curious, Christ drank wine with his Disciples whereas the prophet of islam married and raped a 6-year-old girl. See if you can detect that subtle difference.

I find it unnerving to write this op-ed some 30,000 feet in the air on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. I’m not thrilled to be at the airport today of all days, but I must eat, so I must work. And I must not let them win. Islam would love to know that even one American today is afraid and curtailed his behavior fearing what new surprise they might have planned.

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So, here I am, on a United flight while at this exact moment 25 years ago all aircraft had been grounded and American air space closed. Unnerving is an understatement.

I’m a New Yorker, and for us 9/11 hits hard. 25 years later, it still does.

And I mean real New Yorkers, not the interlopers who see New York City as a steppingstone for political ambition. At 30,000 feet on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 I put out a rage tweet about live footage of fake New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and fake New Yorker, fake American, the muslim mayor of the city Zohan Bin-Whatever, having a good ole laugh as the names of 3000 victims were read aloud. Yup. They’re caught on camera laughing, not even smart enough to sit in silence stone-faced for 90 minutes out of respect for the dead, grasping the gravity of the moment.

Selfish, vile children. One by religion, the other by choice.

A similar video crushed President Joe Biden. Joe looking at his watch during the arrival of fallen American servicemen, causalities from his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. He never recovered from that moment. Perhaps this video of AOC yucking it up at the 9/11 memorial could end her presidential campaign before it even launches.

I visited the 9/11 memorial only once. Those two, vast footprints of the former skyscrapers falling into nothingness, draining forever, a void never filling. I found no occasion to laugh.

Dad and I went to see it about 10 years ago. Dad knew, without exaggeration, two hundred people who were killed that day. Probably more as anyone would after several decades in the tight-knit Wall Street community. He wrote down the locations of a few names to find along the waterfall edge.

We found one at a corner. Mc something. I can’t recall it. I looked at the full list of names and there are 64 Mc’s so I don’t venture a guess. I watched dad silently run his fingers over the embossed name looking at the water fall and fall again into the abyss.

You can see what AOC found so funny.

Dad was not an emotional person. On 9/12 my sister saw him leave the room to go cry in private. I cannot imagine my father crying.

Mom and Dad went to dozens of 9/11 memorials. Every one he could, sometimes with several on the same day. Memorials, not funerals. There were no funerals as there were no bodies. Some were his work friends, the people he saw 10 hours a day, Monday through Friday, for decades. Some were neighbors. Sons and daughters of friends. Funerals were the chance to comfort the bereaved and offer prayers for the soul’s repose, as our faith requires.

We go to funerals because we love life. They go to funerals because they love death. The subtle differences are growing less so.

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It hits harder for New Yorkers, not just the day itself or the aftermath, but the persistence. Mom and I ran into a neighbor in 2014, and in the course of small-talk, mom asked “how’s so-and-so doing?” I can still see the look of shock and disbelief. “He died on 9/11”. Shit. How did we not know? Thirteen years later, and we still didn’t know.

If you have that experience, you don’t laugh. Not at the memorial. Not on the anniversary. Not ever. We do not need to be told “never forget”. But there are some who have nothing, or no one, to even remember.

Fairfax County, Virginia, home to a large muslim immigrant community, issued guidance to its public schools how to teach 9/11, and of course it includes “don’t associate the 9/11 attack with islam or muslims”. Let us pretend it was… like an earthquake, but even natural disasters the left blames on “climate change” and they blame that on “big oil” and so someone is at fault. But not 9/11. No.

Canada’s state-run media, Canadian Broadcast Company, issued guidance not to call 9/11 a terrorist attack. Perhaps it was postpartum psychosis. If only the hijackers had gotten the right medicine…

The New York Times has on its front page, right as I type this, not just one but two stories about the threat of…. you guessed it… islamophobia. 9/11 is our fault. Why not? Climate change is.

Stupid New York Times. The great Norm Macdonald (may he rest in peace) tweeted satirically almost 10 years ago: What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims? Yes, as the expression goes, the New York Times did the meme.

A muslim teacher in Texas opposed the new, state-mandated 9/11 curriculum which rightfully links the terrorist attack to islam. She argued her 4th grade class is too young for such issues. Age-appropriateness is suddenly a criteria for subject matter worthiness. I hope pride month and “no Thanksgiving on stolen land” fall under this new guidance. Texas families should not want a woman dressed as a 9th century Bedouin teaching their children.

New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul wrote an insipid, saccharine, and sophomoric op-ed today, just word vomit unworthy of ass wiping, in which she wishes “Never Forget” could magically transform into “service”. Let me summarize it: “My policies turned New York into a filthy hellhole, so why don’t you 9/11 sorry sacks at least pick up a broom?”

At no point in her babydoll musings does she say “terrorism” let alone islam or muslim. No, Kathy pretends 3000 Americans were murdered because of meanness, and the way to stop the caliphate is through soup kitchens… “You know what Abdul, maybe don’t pull the rip cord on your suicide vest because New Yorkers are recycling”. The dumb woman already surrendered: last week she dutifully covered her hair to enter a mosque, because one most certainly does NOT want to insult men who perform clitorectomies on their own daughters. Stupid, naïve Kathy swallowing the islamic scimitar.

How the world change in 25 years.

America certainly did, and by no means for the better. It is easy to go back hypothetically and say what we would have done had we been in charge, a linguistic construct of subjunctive mood and past perfect tense as complicated as it is futile but I’m done litigating the myriad bad decisions made by our elected officials. Now we must decide how to go forward, to protect and preserve, to prevent and prevail.

Such a decision demands eyes wide open to a vicious fact: there is no place on earth or in history where islam “coexists”. From its demon spawn to poisoning north Africa destroying Christian monasteries, into Europe, from Lepanto to Vienna, Covadonga to the Island of Malta, islam attacks to conquer until someone stops it. Charlemagne understood this. King Jan Sobieksi understood this. John Quincy Adams understood this so clearly he crushed the Barbary Pirates to the point that the United States Marine Corp still sings about it.

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They came back. Evil always returns. And 200 years later we have Somali pirates, except this time the American President resettled them in America where they opened fraudulent, government funded daycares. I’d say we did not learn our lesson. “From the Halls of Montezuma to Day Cares of Minnesota…”

Islam does not coexist, despite the gay “Coexist” bumper sticker. Ask the gays at the Pulse Nightclub about coexisting with islam. Ask women at German Christmas Markets. Soldiers in Fort Hood. Writers at Charlie Hebdo. Partiers at Bataclan. Travelers in Brussels. Swimmers at Bondi Beach.

Centuries of the scourge of islam and we still see the deadly desire to baptize it. Just six days after 9/11 President Bush went to an islamic center to praise it as the religion of peace. Bush is a good man, a good Christian man, who wants to see good in all people. A noble gesture that got many killed, as weakness does.

Seriously, where on earth is islam “peace”? Even Pope Leo idiotically called it a religion of peace. I marvel how people so powerful are so stupid. Dangerously so.

I have no more patience for stupidity or weakness, nor will I look for the good in people. And for that, I do not apologize. When a wolf is attacking your children, you do not try to tame it. Do not ask me to find a moderate response to “You may not hate muslims, but muslims hate you.” Today there are members of Congress who, because of “Free Palestine” sloganeering, celebrate the Islamic attack on October 7th where hundreds of Jewish people at a musical festival were murdered and raped.

No more nuance. “Islam gave us algebra”. I am disinterested in solving for x when x is trying to slit my throat.

“You offer no solutions!” I get that a lot. This is not an operating manual. It is thought and opinion, but I hope if it does not encourage you, it will at least shield you. Let me be your shield. I’ll get the hate mail. I’ll get the attacks. Next time I am subpoenaed to testify before Congress this will used this to discredit me. HATE SPEECH! It’s fine. I’ll be the bad guy so long as I change opinions and stiffen spines. And that is what is needed.

The first step in defeating evil is identifying it. Not excusing it. Not trying to tame it. Not attempting to reconcile with it. Identify it so you can destroy it before it destroys you.

Our posture before islam can no longer be that of First Lady Michelle Obama when Boko Haram kidnapped hundreds of Christian girls in Africa. Standing there with that sour puss frowny face holding a piece of shit sign “bring back our girls” as if her husband did not control the world’s most powerful military. Our posture before islam President Trump on Christmas Day blowing Boko Harma into tiny falafel pieces. The world will be at peace if Boko Haram, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the IRGC, ISIS, Al Qaeda, all of them once again faced Charles “the Hammer” Martel and not Charles III.

Buy a dog and get some bacon. And in the words of Todd Beamer uttered 25 years ago today “Let’s roll”. We may not get control of the plane back, but I’d rather die trying than live defeated by evil.

Honor and courage.

P.S. I do not capitalize the words “islam” and “muslim” unless they are the first word of sentence. Even I must obey that rule of English grammar. I do this deliberately to offend. Show it no respect, not even autographical.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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