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EddyPham's avatar
EddyPham
5h

This is what I love about entrepreneurship at this level. Elon did not simply build another company. He looked at infrastructure everyone assumed had to work a certain way and asked, why?

That is something I have learned after more than 30 years developing products. The biggest opportunities are often sitting inside problems everyone else has simply learned to accept.

Starlink is not really about satellites. It is about access. It is about connecting people, businesses and communities where traditional infrastructure could not or would not reach them.

Build something people genuinely need. Solve a real problem. Keep improving it. Then scale the hell out of it.

That is capitalism and innovation working exactly the way they should.

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Duveltje's avatar
Duveltje
5h

Who reads this slop

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