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SpaceX punched past 11,000 Starlink satellites after the Aug. 19 Falcon 9 dropped 24 more from Vandenberg. One network now owns roughly two-thirds of every active satellite circling Earth. Pure orbital monopoly. The dominance and cash-cow thesis we laid out in “Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride” is getting written in hardware every single week.

Winners? SpaceX, Elon, post-IPO holders, and anyone riding the densest network ever built. Scale just became permanent and compounding.

Losers? Amazon Kuiper, OneWeb, and every rival still launching in single digits. They’re competing against the house.

Next? Starship cadence accelerates, V3 birds multiply capacity, and Starlink revenue funds the rest of the empire while competitors choke on the dust.

This is what real execution looks like. Two out of three satellites belong to one company. Capital follows power and the power is already in low Earth orbit. The weak can keep watching the sky. The rest of us get paid.

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JPMorgan initiated UMB Financial Overweight with a $180 target, about 23% upside. The Kansas City regional is expanding commercial, wealth, institutional and fee lines until it operates like a larger diversified player. Fee income already sits at 30% of revenue versus the 20% sector median. High-single-digit loan and deposit growth is the base case.

Winners? UMBF shareholders capturing the fee leverage and footprint expansion. Early followers of the JPM call.

Losers? Traditional regionals stuck in pure net-interest-margin mode while UMB builds multiple engines. Lazy capital that ignores mid-caps with operating leverage.

Next? Watch the growth and fee numbers. Keep beating and $180 turns into the floor, not the ceiling.

Banking money flows to the ones who refuse to stay small. UMB is running the big-boy playbook and Wall Street just noticed. Position early or pay up later.

Trump hosted Coinbase, Robinhood, Ripple, and the Winklevoss brothers and told them to keep building as the Clarity Act sits stalled on ethics language. OCC is finalizing stablecoin rules by November under the GENIUS Act and opening crypto licenses in January. Forty charter applications, more than half digital, an eightfold jump. Executive action is filling the vacuum.

Winners? Coinbase, Robinhood, Ripple, stablecoin issuers and banks that grab licenses first. Rules reduce the risk premium and unlock institutions.

Losers? Senate holdouts creating the deadlock and maximalists who hate any framework. Ambiguity is expensive.

Next? November final rule, January application wave, then either legislation or more executive orders. Crypto becomes regulated finance.

The administration is not waiting for perfect bills. They are building the on-ramps. Smart capital is already moving to the licensed and compliant. The rest get left holding the bag of uncertainty.

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Moderna’s 177% cancer pop just hit the hangover

Moderna shares exploded 177% on Phase 3 success for Intismeran, its personalized mRNA vaccine with Merck that cut melanoma recurrence when added to Keytruda. Then the stock dumped more than 20% the next day as the market digested the details. Platform proof beyond COVID is real, but adjuvant melanoma is a smaller indication and a lot was already priced in.

Winners? Merck as partner, tools and bioprocessing suppliers, and patient holders if bigger tumor types follow.

Losers? Momentum chasers who bought the spike and anyone treating one trial as multi-indication dominance.

Next? Full data, likely ESMO, then expansion trials. The real unlock is read-across to larger markets, not this single win.

Biotech headlines are free. Durable value is not. This is platform progress, not a free lunch. Smart money waits for the next datasets. Weak hands already paid tuition on the give-back.

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