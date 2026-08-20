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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. will conduct regular long-dated bond buybacks that could exceed $4 billion, which strategist Mark Connors believes may ease yield pressure and accelerate bitcoin’s move toward $180,000.